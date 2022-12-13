Below Deck alum Kate Chastain pregnant with first child: Here’s what we know

Kate’s going to be a mom. Pic credit: @kate_chastain/Instagram

Kate Chastain is pregnant with her first child, and the Below Deck family has had the best reactions to her exciting news.

The Below Deck fan favorite announced her exciting news earlier today.

Taking to Instagram, Kate gave her nearly 1 million followers, quite the surprise.

Kate showed off her growing belly to reveal she’s having a baby.

The soon-to-be first-time mom didn’t reveal her due date or how far along she was. However, based on her bump, Kate appears to be well into her second trimester.

“I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙” she wrote as the captain on her IG post, making it clear she’s looking forward to this next chapter in her life.

Kate has not mentioned any further details about her pregnancy.

Below Deck stars and more gush over Kate Chastain’s pregnancy news

The comments section of Kate’s Instagram Post was filled with so much love and well wishes from her Below Deck family.

Although Kate hasn’t been on Below Deck since Season 7 of the show, she remains a pivotal part of the franchise and has maintained many close relationships.

Fellow moms Below Deck Sailing Yacht alum Dani Soares and Alli Dore, along with new mom Below Deck Mediterranean alum Jessica More each oozed with excitement for Kate.

Below Deck stars, Camille Lamb, Fraser Olender, Rhylee Gerber, and Josiah Carter all gushed over Kate being pregnant.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht alums Captain Glenn Shephard and Gabriela Barragán and Below Deck Med alum Colin Macy-O’Toole also shared their thoughts.

It wasn’t just the Below Deck family that flooded Kate’s comment section. The Real Housewives franchise was represented, too, with Tamra Judge, Sutton Stracke, Dorit Kemsley, and Gizelle Bryant also expressing their congratulations.

Kate Chastain’s latest Below Deck star to expect a baby

There has been a bit of a Below Deck baby boom in the past couple of years. Along with Dani, Jess, and Alli, all welcoming children, Hannah Ferrier and Tiffany Copeland are also parents.

Below Deck Mediterranean alum Anastasia Surmava will also become a first-time parent in 2023. Anastasia and her husband, Will, are expecting a daughter in March, and she recently showed off her pregnancy style.

The Below Deck family’s getting bigger with the news that fan favorite Kate Chastain’s expecting her first child next year. Kate’s news comes hot on the heels of her announcing she joined the new Peacock completion show The Traitors.

Congratulations to Kate on her pregnancy and the next chapter in her life.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo.