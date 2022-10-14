Below Deck alum Kate Chastain asks Kathy Hilton to ‘yell and scream’ at her

Kate is Team Kathy all the way. Pic credit: Bravo and ©ImageCollect.com/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain has made it clear she would be just fine having Kathy Hilton yelling and screaming at her.

As The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 three-part reunion show kicked off, Kate used her wit and charm to poke at all the drama on the show.

Kathy’s feud with Lisa Rinna, courtesy of what went down in Aspen, has been one hot topic as the season winded down.

It will also be a focal point for the reunion. Based on the trailer, the showdown between Kathy and Lisa will not disappoint RHOBH fans.

Although she’s never been a Real Housewife, Kate’s an avid fan of the franchise, and she often weighs in on the on-screen chaos.

This time Kate has poked fun at the continuous feud that’s playing out between Lisa and Kathy on and off-screen

Kate Chastain asks Kathy Hilton to ‘yell and scream’ at her

Taking to Twitter following Part 1 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion show, Kate made it clear that she’s perfectly fine with Kathy yelling at her. Kate even went as far as to ask Paris Hilton’s mom if she would do just that.

“Kathy Hilton could yell and scream at me awful things while stomping on my own glasses and I would absolutely love every single minute of it and probably like her even more #RHOBH,” Kate tweeted.

While Kathy has yet to respond to Kate’s hilarious request, another Real Housewife did jump on the bandwagon to have Kathy yell at her. The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay, who will appear on Below Deck Adventure, showed up in the replies on Kate’s tweet.

“AMEN 😂 Drag me, Kathy!” Heather responded.

This is not the first time Kate has chimed in on RHOBH Season 12 drama. The Below Deck alum threw shade at Lisa in a previous tweet over the latter claiming Kathy was jealous of her sister Kyle Richards.

Kate has also made her feelings about newbie Diana Jenkins crystal clear. The former chief stew admitted that being in a van with Ashton Pienaar made her ready to take on Diana.

Below Deck alum Kate Chastain headed to BravoCon

Following her RHOBH social media comments, Kate took to Instagram to reveal she’s on her way to BravoCon. Although she’s no longer on Below Deck, Kate has been a pivotal part of Galley Talk, which should return with Below Deck Season 10.

Kathy Hilton will also be at BravoCon, so there’s a chance that Kate Chastain just might get her wish to get yelled at by her. Lisa Rinna’s also slated to be at the event, and that means plenty of drama to come for fans of all Bravo shows.

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.