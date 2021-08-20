Below Deck alum Caroline Bedol claims there’s a secret stew viewers don’t see on show

Caroline has dropped a bombshell about Below Deck. Pic credit: Bravo

Is there a secret stew on Below Deck? Alum Caroline Bedol claims there is an interior crew member viewers don’t see on the show.

Caroline was the third stew on Below Deck Season 6 for a short time. She ended up quitting after extreme tension with chief stew Kate Chastain and second stew Josiah Carter.

There’s no question that Caroline’s stint on Below Deck was not great. She has opened up about the experience over the years, even making serious allegations about Josiah and Kate.

Recently Caroline has revealed a shocking secret about the Below Deck franchise.

Caroline Bedol claims a secret stew does all the work on Below Deck

A Reddit thread got the ball rolling on claims there is a fourth stew on the Below Deck franchise that viewers never see. Caroline addressed a user on the thread who asked if three stews were enough to properly run those luxury yachts that appear on the show.

“A fourth stew comes onboard between charters and does a huge chunk of the work. We literally never scrub a toilet. The only thing we do in the guest cabins is arrange the shampoo and soap. The master cabin we do the linens. I wish that stew got the credit she deserves!! The girl in Tahiti was amazing!” Caroline replied on the thread, which Metro UK captured.

The Below Deck alum further claimed the stews on the show basically do some lighting cleaning. Caroline alleges the chief stews don’t organize big parties or events, but that it’s all done by production.

Ironically, Caroline’s words come as Lexi Wilson from Below Deck Med Season 6 claims her interior crew was shorthanded. Chef stew Katie Flood called Lexi a slacker for not pulling her weight on the recent charter, but Lexi blamed too many duties for one person, especially with such demanding guests.

Below Deck crew members viewers don’t see

There are some crew members that Below Deck viewers don’t see on the show. Captain Sandy Yawn admitted last year that the yacht owners, first engineer, and first officer are not filmed.

Below Deck Med Season 5 first officer David was featured a couple of times. Once dealing with the firing of Hannah Ferrier due to her alleged maritime law violation. Then David appeared to help deckhand Robert Westergaard with lines and offer him a spot on the crossing.

An Instagram post by fan account @bravomomlife revealed the Below Deck Mediterranean Season 6 crew not seen. Engineer Jake is rumored to be dating bosun Malia White.

Caroline Bedol from Below Deck has declared a secret stew does all the work on the hit yachting show. There’s no question she doesn’t have the best opinion of the franchise, but that doesn’t mean she’s not telling the truth.

Do you believe Caroline?

