Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach bonds with Kate Chastain’s son Sullivan

Below Deck alum Captain Lee Rosbach hung out with Kate Chastain’s son Sullivan on their new show.

Captain Lee and Kate have been dishing all things Bravo on Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate.

The Below Deck fan favorites have had several guests drop by, including chef Ben Robinson.

However, for the final episode of Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate Season 1, Kate and Captain Lee had a very special guest join them.

It was a moment that Below Deck fans have been waiting all season long to witness.

Kate’s son Sullivan joined them for the finale, looking dapper for his TV appearance.

In what was the cutest moment of the season, Kate brought out Sullivan to hang with the Below Deck duo.

“He dressed up just for you,” Kate expressed of Sullivan’s mini-captain outfit before adding, “He’s always been on anchor watch.”

Captain Lee joked that it was nice of Sullivan to be awake while he was there this time. Then, the stud of the sea asked to hold his little buddy.

Kate sniffed Sullivan’s diaper to make sure he was Captain Lee ready — something she said to her pal before giving the baby to the captain.

When Sullivan started to get a little fussy, Captain Lee gave the baby back to his mom. Although Kate definitely tried to pull it off as if that’s Sullian’s happy cry.

Captain Lee declared Kate did good, as she joked the nine months of pregnancy were worth it.

Will there be a Season 2 of Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate?

The 10 episode of Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate Season 1 has come to an end. It was a treat for Below Deck fans to have them back together.

However, their show didn’t get the best reviews. Below Deck fans were mixed on their commentary, especially since Captain Lee doesn’t watch some of the shows.

Bravo has yet to comment on a Season 2, but considering Kate and Captain Lee are still a big deal for the network, odds are it will get another season.

Perhaps the network will wait until Below Deck Season 11 hits the airwaves to get Captain Lee’s commentary on the first season without him.

Until then, Captain Lee Rosbach and Kate Chastain are gearing up for BravoCon, which is only a few weeks away.

Did you watch Couch Talk with Captain Lee and Kate?

Below Deck is currently on hiatus on Bravo. Couch Talk with Captain Lee, and Kate is currently on hiatus on Bravo.