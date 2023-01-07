Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar celebrates 3-years sober, shares big news

Ashton has come a long way since his Below Deck days. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck alum, Ashton Pienaar celebrated three years of sobriety by announcing some exciting news.

Ashton was on two seasons of the hit yachting franchise and will forever be remembered for two things.

One is his near-death experience on Season 6.

The other is the toxic drunken behavior that led to him nearly punching Kate Chastain during a van ride in Season 7 of the show.

These days though, Ashton has put all the drama and alcohol drinking behind him.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Last fall, he got engaged to his long-time girlfriend, Sarah McAlpine Cooper, in a unique, tearful proposal in an airport.

Now he’s celebrating another sobriety milestone while revealing spilling some juicy tea too.

Ashton Pienaar celebrates three years sober with a big announcement

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Ashton acknowledged that it’d been three years since he had a drop of alcohol. It was then that Ashton shared that he has a new book coming out all about his journey.

“My brand new book, ‘Knots, Lines and Life’ is available for preorder now!” he wrote in part of his caption.

Ashton went on to share that his journey to sobriety wasn’t easy. The former yachtie turned personal trainer expressed that his story’s also filled with growth and laughter. He wanted to share the good, the bad, and the ugly of his journey with his followers.

“I’m so excited to be sharing my personal, largely untold story with you,” he stated. “This is one of my proudest moments, and I am forever grateful for the constant support I receive on my sobriety journey. I am so happy to be able to share my experiences with others who may be going through the exact same thing.”

Below Deck alum Ashton Pienaar opens up about his new book

In another Instagram post, Ashton shared a few photos of his book, providing further information. Knots, Lines, and Life is a personal memoir that will delve into Ashton’s life.

The book will reflect on his early life and his time on Below Deck. Ashton has shared personal, never before heard stories from the show and his time in the yachting industry.

There’s also a focus on how the hard lessons he’s learned helped him become the person he is today.

Ashton reiterated that his purpose for writing his memoir was to share his story so that perhaps his journey would help someone else.

As Ashton mentioned, the book can be pre-ordered now with a ship date of this summer.

Ashton Pienaar has a lot to celebrate these days, including a sober birthday, a new book, and his engagement.

Below Deck airs Mondays at 8/7c on Bravo. Seasons 1-9 are streaming on Peacock.