Below Deck Adventure star Faye Clarke reveals Below Deck Sailing Yacht connection

Faye already had a Below Deck connection before she joined Below Deck Adventure. Pic credit: Bravo

Below Deck Adventure’s chief stew Faye Clarke has revealed her Below Deck Sailing Yacht connection, and it’s a surprising one.

Faye’s the newest chief stew in the Below Deck family, as the new spin-off hit Bravo airwaves last week.

When new cast members emerge each Below Deck season, there tend to be some shocking or random connections to other yachties from the hit-yachting franchise.

It turns out Faye’s no exception as she has spilled who she previously worked with, one Below Deck Sailing Yacht cast member, and just reunited with that person recently.

So, who’s the Parsifal III crew member that Faye knows?

Well, the answer to that is Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux.

Faye Clarke talks about her connection to Below Deck Sailing Yacht’s Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight about the inaugural season of Below Deck Adventure, Faye dropped the news she has worked with Jean-Luc before and watched him on Season 2 of the hit sailing show.

“I worked on a yacht in Fort Lauderdale and there was a young guy, I think he’s, like, 22. I think about six months after we departed and went our separate ways, I found out he was on Below Deck, so I watched that and I saw some of the things he was doing I was like, ‘Ohhh…'” she expressed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Faye didn’t comment on specifics, such as the situation involving his boatmance with Dani Soares, resulting in them having a daughter Lilly, who Dani has been raising in Australia on her own.

However, the chief stew did admit that she’s about ready to work with Jean-Luc again as her season of Below Deck Adventure plays out on Bravo. Faye spilled it’s just one of those random coincidences that she and Jean-Luc will be working together again.

Below Deck Adventure star Faye Clarke teases show

Along with her Jean-Luc connection, Faye also teased the new show that takes Below Deck to a whole new level. The cold waters of Norway make the new spin-off unlike any of the others in the franchise.

Faye teased that when filming occurred, it was light out for a good portion of the day, so the charter guests didn’t sleep. She admitted to sometimes working from 7 a.m. to 4 a.m. because the guests would simply forget it was bedtime.

Below Deck fans have grown accustomed to demanding charter guests, but Faye insists there were not any “charter guests from hell.” Faye even declared she keeps in touch with all the charter guests from the season, including The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay.

Viewers have also come to expect crew boatmances, and there’s plenty of that playing out this season, but Faye wouldn’t spill any details.

Faye Clarke’s the latest Below Deck cast member to reveal an unexpected connection in the yachting franchise.

Below Deck Adventure airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.