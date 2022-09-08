Below Deck Adventure premiere date, cast, trailer, a Real Housewives crossover and more details about Below Deck spin-off

Below Deck Adventure debuts a new crew to the hit yachting franchise. Pic credit: Bravo

The wait is finally over for Below Deck Adventure news as the premiere date, the cast, a first-look trailer, and a Real Housewives crossover event have been revealed for the Below Deck spin-off.

Below Deck fans have been anxiously awaiting news about Below Deck Adventure since news the show was being added to the hit yachting franchise broke in Spring 2021.

The new show brings a twist to the Below Deck series, which has previously focused on warm weather charters.

Below Deck Adventure takes place in the cold waters of Norway, bringing a whole new element to the yachting show. Instead of beach picnics and water toys, Below Deck Adventure charter guests will embark on more adventurous excursions.

Below Deck producer Mark Cronin teased that the show focuses on “icebreaker yachts,” which means the charter guests will be different than what fans have seen before.

A new spin-off with new elements means an entirely new cast joins the Below Deck family. Unlike Below Deck Down Under, which had Below Deck Med fan favorite Aesha Scott as a chief stew, Below Deck Adventure does not have a familiar face.

Captain Kerry Titheradge becomes the newest captain in the yachting franchise, taking the title from hunky Below Deck Down Under Captain Jason Chambers. The captain is joined by chef Jess Condy, chief stew Faye Clarke, and bosun Lewis Lupton.

Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps round out the interior team. Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morely are the deckhands to join Lewis out on deck.

There’s good news for Below Deck fans too. Below Deck Adventure will hit airwaves in less than two months, premiering on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.

Below Deck Adventure trailer, a Real Housewives crossover, and more details about the show

The trailer for Below Deck Adventure Season 1 does not disappoint. A glimpse of the guests ziplining, going on a helicopter ride, fishing, bike riding and cave diving other cold weather activities kick off the first-look footage.

Midway through the teaser, it’s revealed that The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Heather Gay and Season 2 friend Angie Harrington make it a Bravo crossover event.

Last winter the rumor mill was buzzing that Heather would be on the new show and now it’s confirmed. She brings her A-game in the trailer too.

In true Below Deck fashion, the new series will have plenty of crew drama, boatmances, crazy shenanigans on and off charter, and a whole lot of fighting. What has become the norm on Below Deck shows lately, the luxury yacht has a major issue that makes it appear another crash occurs.

Captain Kerry gives a crew member stern talking, too, while a fire breaks out in the galley, and a crew member gets seriously injured before the footage ends.

Based on the trailer, it’s easy to see why Below Deck Adventure will be like no other show in the hit-yachting franchise.

Who’s excited for the new Below Deck spin-off?

Below Deck Adventure Season 1 premieres on Tuesday, November 1 at 9/8c on Bravo.