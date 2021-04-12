Bekah Martinez lashes out at Reality Steve, sides with Matt James after Rachael Kirkconnell NYC trip drama

Bekah Martinez spoke her mind about the relationship issues between Rachael Kirkconnell and Matt James on her Instagram story. Pic credit: Instagram

Bekah Martinez has lashed out at spoiler king Reality Steve for his allegations that Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell are reigniting their relationship after they reportedly met during a trip to New York City.

The former Bachelor star added a comment to her Instagram story where she claimed that Steve, who has been providing spoiler alerts on the franchise for years, was not always correct in his assessments.

In a Twitter post which was shared on April 6, Steve suggested that Matt and Rachael had reunited.

The former Bachelor contestant took the blogger to task and said in two statements on her story that he should keep his commentary to himself.

“My thing is that Reality Steve has claimed multiple times in the past couple years that he “has the receipts” or KNOWS something is true and he’s been WRONG dead wrong more than once and he’s ruined people’s lives because of it,” Bekah claimed.

“So I’m not jumping to conclusions about Matt being a player or cheater or douchebag or whatever until I see proof that he was pursuing a committed relationship with Rachael,” she wrote in her Instagram stories over the weekend.

Bekah Martinez claimed that she does not believe blogger Reality Steve when it comes to the information he shares with his followers. Pic credit: Instagram

Bekah stood up for the Bachelor’s latest lead

She shared in a separate post that “at the end of the day Matt has been SINGLE. Meaning he’s not exclusive with anyone. Meaning he may have been rude and should have been more honest but IMO LET THE MAN LIVE.”

Bekah Martinez continued to share her opinion on her IG story regarding Matt James’ relationship with Rachael Kirkconnell. Pic credit: Instagram

Bekah knows what it is like to live life under a microscope as cast member of The Bachelor.

She said in a 2018 story published by Glamour Magazine that being on reality television is not all its cracked up to be.

“I think some people knew they were going to be on The Bachelor about a month in advance, but I didn’t know for sure until about 10 days before filming,” she explained.

She admitted that, as part of the cast, each woman needs an extensive wardrobe including 10 formal dresses. Bekah said that she borrowed some and the others she purchased and left the tags on so when she returned from filming, she could return them.

What’s the latest on Matt and Rachael’s relationship?

Matt and Rachael reportedly met with one another during Rachael’s trip to New York where she hung out with other female cast members from Season 25 of the show.

A source told Us Weekly that Rachael is still interested in pursuing a romantic relationship with her Bachelor leading man.

“Her feelings for him never went away. She still loves him,” claimed an insider.

Matt is reportedly “hesitant to take her back.”

“It seems like he just wants to be friends, but she wants to be in a serious relationship with him,” said the source.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.