Before The Bachelorette, Dale Moss was modeling Halloween costumes

Dale Moss is melting hearts on Clare Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette but this isn’t even his most interesting gig to date.

It turns out that TMZ uncovered one of Dale’s old modeling jobs and it’s safe to say, he is the new king of Halloween.

The Bachelorette heartthrob made a living playing dress up, and now, we don’t even have to imagine what he looks like dressed up as a Spartan warrior, Superman, or even a taco.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

Clare Crawley’s man gets in the Halloween spirit

Before Dale Moss met Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette, he had a few modeling jobs. But the most entertaining one we’ve seen so far is this Party City gig where Dale looked happy as a festive taco and stonefaced as a muscly Superman.

In another photo, Dale held up a sword and showed off his gladiator costume. And with his popularity on The Bachelorette this season, it wouldn’t be surprising if all three costumes get a little boost in sales after learning about his previous job.

We can’t help but wonder which of these costumes is Clare Crawley’s favorite.

Dale finds love with Clare Crawley

The Bachelorette fans are learning about the fun modeling gig that Dale Moss did back in 2016 and 2017, but in real-time, many are watching him fall in love with Clare Crawley on the show.

Read More Tayshia Adams unfollows Nick Viall after his Bachelorette casting comments

As soon as he got out of the limo on premiere night, it’s been pretty obvious that Clare only has eyes for Dale. In fact, she barely seems to notice the other men who have come to the La Quinta Resort to try their luck at falling in love.

A new sneak peek for the show even teases that the guys are about to turn on Clare after she sneaks away for a little alone time with Dale.

They are seen rolling around on a bed together as the men try to figure out where they went. And in another scene, they get angry after Clare fails to join them for dinner.

It turns into a back and forth when one man blasts Clare, calling her out because he believed that the “oldest Bachelorette” would act better.

But she reminds him that she’s the oldest because she didn’t settle for men like him.

It looks like the tension between Clare and her suitors is about to hit a peak and we can’t wait to see how this all plays out.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.