Before the 90 Days spoilers: Are Stephanie and Erika still together?

This season, Erika Owens and Stephanie Matto made history as the first same-sex couple on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.

The pair met online, and despite them living thousands of miles apart – one in Australia and the other in the U.S – maintained a relationship.

However, things started to take a turn for the worse when they finally met in person, and as the season progressed, things got worse.

Stephanie certainly didn’t make for a very likable character. As viewers grew frustrated with her endless complaints, so did Erika.

Another point of contention for viewers is the fact that Stephanie only dated men in the past.

This is Stephanie’s first same-sex relationship, and some viewers felt the relationship was to gain publicity for her popular YouTube channel.

However, she responded to these allegations in an Instagram post.

“I am a person who already had followers, financial stability, etc. But let me ask you this… WHY do people go on tv to air their dirty laundry and relationships? Is there an appropriate answer? I did it for the experience, and I did it because after 2 years of dealing with a life-threatening disease I just wanted to live a little crazy and do something insane with a person I love. That is all there is to it.”

Matto’s Instagram page has since been wiped clean – probably due to the negative responses she’s received since the show started airing.

As the season continues to play out, viewers are wondering if the two managed to salvage their relationship after the show wrapped.

Are Stephanie and Erika still together

With the few signs we’ve observed so far, it seems that these two have broken up!

While answering fan questions about 90 Day Fiance, Stephanie shared her regrets about being on the show

“It was [an] interesting experience but not good for maintaining a healthy relationship,” she said.

There’s no concrete confirmation that the two are dunzo, but realistically it would be hard to maintain a relationship from separate sides of the world.

Both women have blossoming careers.

Erika is a photographer, and Stephanie is a very popular YouTuber with 350,000 followers under the name Stepanka.

She also once had close to 60,000 followers on Instagram, but since deleted that page. She has a new page but, so far, nothing has been posted.

Erika recently posted a photo from Stephanie’s visit

This leads us to believe that, even though they are not together, they might still have an amicable relationship.

As we already know, neither of the two can confirm or deny anything until the agreed timeline dictated by the network.

