Becca Kufrin says ‘tough’ goodbye to Thomas Jacobs before The Bachelor Live on Stage rehearsals 

Becca Kufrin bids a brief goodbye to Thomas Jacobs as she gets ready to go on tour. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 couple Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are still as in love as ever, which they’ve admitted makes it hard for them to be apart.

However, Becca is preparing for The Bachelor Live on Stage tour, which means she had to say an emotional goodbye to Thomas before departing for a substantial amount of time.

Becca captured their tough goodbye in a photo and confessed to shedding some tears.

Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs embrace and bid one another farewell

Becca Kufrin shared a photo of boyfriend Thomas Jacobs lovingly embracing her before she leaves for Bachelor Live on Stage.

In the photo, Thomas closes his eyes as he rests his head on Becca’s, and Becca smiles while holding her arm out to snap the picture. Becca ad Thomas both wore long sleeve grey sweaters, and Thomas’s sweater fittingly has dogs stitched on it, as the couple is avid dog-lovers.

Becca captioned the photo, “Leaving this one and the gremlins is tough (not shown are all my tears), but I’m finally officially off to [The Bachelor Live on Stage] rehearsals in over 2 years. Can’t wait to see you on the stage!”

Becca has tried to find love several times within The Bachelor franchise. From appearing on The Bachelor Season 22 and starring on The Bachelorette Season 14, she finally found luck in love when appearing on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 with Thomas Jacobs.

While Thomas and Becca didn’t leave the island engaged, the pair rekindled their relationship away from cameras and are still going strong to this day.

Their tight bond will have to last long-distance as Becca hosts The Bachelor Live on Stage.

Who will be a part of The Bachelor Live on Stage tour?

The Bachelor Live on Stage tour will be hosted by Becca Kufrin and is set to kick off on March 16 and last until May. Tickets for the tour range from $50 all the way up to $200.

This nationwide tour covers several cities. Some of the cities the tour will be hitting include Columbus, St. Louis, Kansas City, Minneapolis, Boston, Washington DC, Philadelphia, New Orleans, Knoxville, New York, and more.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, several familiar faces are joining Becca on tour.

This year, the Bachelors that will be hitting the stage include Rodney Mathews, Andrew Spencer, Ivan Hall, Connor Brennan, Justin Glaze, James Bonsall, and Rick Leach.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.