Becca Kufrin reveals she still believes in The Bachelorette process after split from Garrett Yrigoyen

The Bachelorette star Becca Kufrin is speaking out about The Bachelorette process about two months after announcing her split from Garrett Yrigoyen.

Fans weren’t surprised when Becca and Garrett split, as their troubles had been out in the open for a while.

Becca had been open on her podcast, The Bachelor Happy Hour, about her relationship troubles, revealing that she and Garrett didn’t have the same views on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Get our The Bachelorette newsletter!

At the time, she also hinted that their relationship issues were deeper than just a few social media posts, but didn’t reveal what was going on behind the scenes.

While she’s respecting Garrett by not speaking out about her relationship issues, she is speaking out about her new life.

Becca Kufrin reveals she still believes in the process

On Instagram, she revealed that people still ask her if The Bachelor is real or if the process really works.

And now that she’s not engaged anymore, fans are wondering if she still believes in the process and if people can find their happy and loving relationships through the show.

Read More Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron honors late mother with GoFundMe charity campaign

“When people ask me if the Bachelor is ‘real’ or ‘really works,’ I always say yes. Because I found love in my friendships, and this girl is proof of how worthwhile that journey was.”

Garrett hasn’t said much about The Bachelorette split but has instead kept a low profile with his friends. And while Becca understands the natural curiosity in her split, she also respects Garrett, his friends and his family members at this time.

“Becca understands that fans became invested in her relationship over the past two years and appreciates the love that she and Garrett have received. That said, she needed space and time to figure things out before officially confirming the breakup,” an insider has told US Weekly. “She never intended to be cryptic or mysterious. She just didn’t want to be reactive out of respect for the relationship.”

Becca Kufrin says she’s doing better after her split from Garrett

She has been open and honest with her fans about how she’s doing after her split from Garrett. She had a Q&A on Instagram, where fans asked her about how she’s doing.

On September 10, Becca revealed she was doing surprisingly well after ending her engagement. At the time, she revealed she had moved out and had left to try a new life in Los Angeles.

After she announced the split in early September, fans rallied around her, showing her support. Many fans were glad that she had dumped him, as he got a bad reputation after showing his support for the Blue Lives Matter movement.

The Bachelorette airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.