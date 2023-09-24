Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs welcome first child

Another Bachelor in Paradise baby has made its way into the world.

On Friday, Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin revealed that their bundle of joy had been born.

The pair met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, and while they didn’t leave Mexico engaged, they did come back together after the show.

Since reuniting, Becca and Thomas’ relationship has been stronger than ever.

Thomas and Becca got engaged in May 2022 when she proposed to him, calling it the “ultimate UNO reverse card / power move” on Instagram.

In April 2023, Becca revealed their pregnancy news with an Instagram reel captioned, “Party of 5 coming September 2023.”

Now, here we are in September 2023, and Becca and Thomas’ baby is here!

The subtle way Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs announced their son’s birth

We still haven’t seen Thomas and Becca’s baby boy. They’re probably too busy relishing these moments and taking in all the snuggles.

We did get a very subtle announcement, though, first via Thomas’ Instagram Stories.

He posted a photo of their welcome mat, which reads, “Baby sleeping — please don’t ruin this for us.”

Then, Becca shared his post and added a bit to it, telling Bachelor Nation, “Soaking in all of the love and snuggles for the time being but we have a new little pumpkin,” followed by a gold heart emoji.

Pic credit: @bkoof/Instagram

When are Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs getting married?

Initially, Becca and Thomas talked about getting married in October 2023. With her pregnancy announcement, those plans were put on hold, and now, we’re not sure when they’ll tie the know,t but we know they are still planning to do it.

We also know there won’t be a Bachelor in Paradise wedding for these two. They made that abundantly clear last year when Thomas said in a video that they wanted a much more intimate wedding than that.

When he suggested that maybe they would have a big reception party on the show instead, Becca cut him off and said no.

Thomas went on in the same video to explain that since they broke up on BIP, only to get back together later, there was no expectation that they’d do more for the show like other couples who come back and get married in front of the cameras after getting engaged in Mexico.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.