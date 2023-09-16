Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Here’s who is getting married this season

Bachelor in Paradise is back in less than two weeks, and the spoilers have been coming in hot and fast for several weeks.

It will be a great season, with love, drama, and even a couple of engagements that Bachelor Nation must tune in to see.

There is also a wedding this season that has been teased ahead of the premiere, and many show fans want to know who tied the knot on the beach with cameras rolling.

This won’t be the first time a couple has married in Paradise.

After all, Evan Bass and Carly Waddell met in Paradise, and their wedding aired in Season 4.

Subscribe to Monsters and Critics!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox.



Unfortunately, they are no longer together, but we’re hopeful that the latest BIP couple to get married in Mexico will have more success.

Here’s who is getting married on Bachelor in Paradise

Ahead of the new Bachelor in Paradise season, it has been teased that someone will be getting married, and it’s not any singles that went to Mexico looking for love.

A few couples could have married in Mexico this season, but it turns out only one will be saying their I-dos for filming: Kenny Braasch and Mari Pepin.

Kenny and Mari met on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged at the finale.

Two years later, for Season 9, we will see Kenny and Mari exchange vows on the beach, but there is a catch.

Reality Steve, who shared these spoilers in August, says that Kenny and Mari’s Mexico wedding isn’t real. Instead, the pair have two official weddings for friends and family — one in Chicago, Illinois, and the other in Puerto Rico.

The one we’ll see on Bachelor in Paradise is simply for the show and isn’t official in any capacity.

The Bachelorette star Rachel Recchia is looking for love on BIP

Despite getting engaged to Tino Franco last year, Rachel Recchia is ready to hit the beach in Mexico and look for love.

Rachel and Tino obviously didn’t last for long after her season of the show was over, and now, she’s single again and ready to mingle.

As for Tino, he’s not headed to Mexico, but he will be watching the show. And he made it clear in a sort of shady way that he will not be cheering on his ex as she gets to know the Bachelor Nation guys.

She’ll have plenty of options because, according to the BIP teasers that keep coming out, Brayden Bowers and Jordan Vandergriff are both interested.

We’ll have to wait and see if she can find love on reality TV for the second time.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Thursday, September 28 at 9/8c on ABC.