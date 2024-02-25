Becca and Emily call out shady behind-the-scenes behavior by Brennan on MAFS Afterparty

I think we can all agree that Season 17 of Married at First Sight isn’t giving what it’s supposed to give, but the MAFS Afterparty has been on fire this season.

After the latest episode, Becca Haley, Emily Balch, and Michael Shiakallis joined host Keisha Knight Pulliam to dish about the behind-the-scenes drama, and they didn’t disappoint.

A lot goes on that viewers don’t get to see onscreen, but Emily and Becca spilled all the tea during their appearance.

Afterparty viewers have been blasting Emily for her shady comments about her castmates, but this time, the focus was on her relationship with Brennan Shoykhet.

She wasn’t the only one calling out his fake act when he suddenly morphed into a doting husband in the last episode.

Her castmate Becca also threw shade at Brennan and revealed that off-screen, his actions are much different from what he portrays on TV.

Emily and Becca call out Brennan’s behavior behind-the-scenes

During the MAFS Afterparty, Emily admitted that Brennan’s changing persona was “very confusing.”

“I’m so not used to him opening up and being the way that he is compared to before,” she said.

The host also asked Becca to chime in on Brennan’s newfound interest in his wife, as the latest episode showed him taking care of Emily after her ATV accident.

“I’m seeing the way that Brennan is helping Emily, and I’m feeling like this is a good change,” Becca started, adding, “behind the scenes,” it’s a different story.

The 29-year-old had already told Becca that while she was trying to heal from her accident, she was also driving Brennan around at Audi dealerships as he shopped for a new car.

“I know if I was taking care of Em, I wouldn’t be making her drive around,” reasoned Becca.

She continued, “Every time that there’s something good that Brennan does, there’s something also behind the scenes that’s happening that kind of makes you just question what’s happening.”

MAFS viewers are not buying Brennan’s act

Meanwhile, MAFS fans already saw through Brennan’s act.

“He is attempting to come across as a good guy on camera, but I believe he is mistreating her behind the scenes,” said one commenter.

“He loved the opportunity to make himself look like the hero by taking care of her after the accident. It was never about Emily,” said someone else.

Pic credit: @mafsfan/Instagram

One person wrote, “It’s all about Brennan’s image-he has been over the marriage since the honeymoon drinking episode.”

Another added, “There is nothing sincere about Brennan. He does things for show.”

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.