Basketball Wives OG Gloria Govan is set to make a return this season

Long-time fans of Basketball Wives might get a whiff of nostalgia this season with the return of OG Gloria Govan.

Reports are that the 39-year-old is set to appear in Part 2 of Season 11 which kicked off earlier this month.

Gloria was an original cast member of the spin-off Basketball Wives: LA and brought a lot of drama to the franchise.

At the time she was engaged to former basketball player Matt Barnes and the couple was featured on the show along with their two kids.

The pair later tied the knot but the marriage was short-lived and their contentious divorce has played out in the media.

Gloria’s big sister Laura Govan also starred alongside her on the franchise, and there are rumors that she will appear on the show this season.

Is Gloria Govan returning to Basketball Wives?

The Jasmine Brand broke the news alleging that the mom of two will not be a series regular on the show but is just making an appearance.

Furthermore, it might be a double whammy for fans as rumors emerged a few weeks ago about Laura’s appearance in Season 11.

It’s unclear if the sisters will make their triumphant return together or if they will appear in separate episodes.

Meanwhile, we’ve been scouring their social media pages and neither of the sisters have posted or teased anything about filming the show.

We haven’t seen Laura or Gloria in photos with anyone on the current cast.

The Season 11 cast includes Jackie Christie, Shaunie O’Neal, Jennifer Williams, Evelyn Lozada, Brooke Bailey, Brandi Maxiell, and Jac’Eil Duckworth.

Gloria and Laura Govan spent two seasons on Basketball Wives: LA

Gloria and Laura were the OGs on Basketball Wives: LA when the spin-off premiered in June 2011.

The cast included Kimsha Artest, Jackie Christie, Imani Showalter, Malaysia Pargo, and Draya Michele.

The Govan sisters were a force to be reckoned with as they were very transparent about their lives — the good, the bad, and the ugly.

Things became tumultuous between the pair and their castmates in Season 2 and by the end of the season, Gloria announced that she was done with the show.

Laura followed suit and bid goodbye to the franchise, which had three more seasons until it was canceled in Season 5.

Basketball Wives airs on Mondays at 9/8c on VH1.