Basketball Wives exclusive: Jackie Christie has ‘too much to live for’ and Duffey is ready for the ‘meet market’

Jackie Christie and DJ Duffey stand out this week on Basketball Wives. Pic credit: VH1

This week on Basketball Wives, get ready for the ladies to bring the drama but not before “a little nature” freaks them all out.

In this Basketball Wives sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, we see the cast come together for drinks and gossip but the real drama starts when an uninvited guest makes its way to their table, causing Jackie Christie to lose her cool.

It wasn’t a person that had the ladies up in arms but a big, green flying bug that almost ruined the mood. Jackie was the most upset, flailing her arms and kicking while begging Brittish to step on it.

In the confessional, Jackie explained her fear, telling cameras, “I don’t mind a little nature from a distance. But if it gets too close, it’s kill or be killed and I’ve got way too much to live for.”

Afterward, things get a little spicey when DJ Duffey notices an attractive, grey-sweatpants wearing man making eyes at their table. While she isn’t single herself, Brittish Williams is and she’s ready to hook her friend up.

That led to Duffey’s newest party-planning venture, which happens to be a “meet market mixer with fine men” so she can hook her single friends up.

That’s when Brandi wanted to make it clear that Brittish and Lorenzo are “completely done,” which she confirms. However, Jackie isn’t accepting that and makes it pretty clear that she thinks Brittish and Lorenzo should get back together, only to be quickly shut down.

So when Jackie quickly pivots and tells Brittish that she has the “perfect man” to bring to this mixer to talk to her, she probably shouldn’t be trusted.

Check out the Basketball Wives sneak peek below and be sure to tune in next week and see how it all plays out.

Basketball Wives airs on Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.