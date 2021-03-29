Basketball Wives: Evelyn Lozada ends feud with talk show host Wendy Williams

Evelyn Lozada discussing her ex on The Wendy Williams Show. Pic credit: Fox

Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada and celebrity news talk show host Wendy Williams have finally squashed their beef.

Earlier this week, Lozada appeared as a guest on The Wendy Williams Show, where they discussed everything from their feud to her dating life to the future of Basketball Wives.

Evelyn Lozada and Wendy Williams reconcile after years-long rivalry

Lozada and Williams explained to the audience exactly why they were at odds for so long.

In a Hot Topics segment from 2014, Williams reported the birth of Evelyn’s son and made comments that hurt Evelyn’s feelings. At the time, Lozada was dating MLB player Carl Crawford, and Wendy insinuated that she was a gold digger who wanted to trap Carl by having a child with him.

“I want to congratulate Evelyn Lozada. Evelyn gave birth to a cash register — I mean a baby boy — with her fiancé, the $142 million Carl Crawford,” Wendy blurted on her show. “I didn’t need to make that cash register joke, but you see why it would be said.”

Present day, Lozada reflected on her initial reaction to what Wendy was accusing her of.

“I think, in all honesty, and full transparency, it really did hit me like a ton of bricks,” Evelyn divulged. She also shared that since her pregnancy was over 21 years in the making since she has had issues with her hormones in the past.

After the 2014 episode aired, Evelyn took to her Twitter to clap back: “Maybe ur man can come 2 that store & purchase shoes 4 another woman like he did @ my Miami store. Bloop!”

Lozada was the co-owner of the shoe boutique Dulce, which is how she was able to see that Williams’s ex-husband, Kevin Hunter, was buying shoes for a mistress.

Now, Wendy and her husband are separated, and her documentary revealed that he was in fact unfaithful.

“I want to apologize to you because I believe exactly what you said,” Wendy expressed. Williams added that it was further proof when she learned Hunter was buying size 8 shoes; she is a size 11!

Wendy expressing her regret over her “cash register” comments. Pic credit: Fox

Wendy blamed the nature of Hot Topics for her catty comment; she is notorious for pushing the limits with what she says on her Fox show.

Evelyn was more than ready to move on from the pettiness.

“I appreciate the apology, and I’m also sorry for handling that situation the way I did because I know that you have a son,” Lozada explained. “I wasn’t thinking about him with my comments.”

Lozada’s reveals current relationship status

The pair talked about Evelyn’s successful coparenting with Crawford after their split in 2017.

“We have such a great relationship and I am so glad that I was able to put my personal feelings aside,” she said.

After gossiping a bit about Evelyn’s alleged relationship with singer Marc Anthony, Wendy pried out whether or not Evelyn is currently on the dating scene.

“This is the longest I have ever been single, I have been single for four years. And this is the first time that I… have really taken the time to just work on myself.”

But Lozada revealed that she may be open to getting herself back out there. “Now I’m like, ‘OK, maybe I need to get a man,'” she joked. “But it’s been good just focusing on buying a new house, my kids, and… being drama-free.”

Evelyn and Wendy discuss Basketball Wives’ finale episodes

Evelyn in Basketball Wives’ ending episode. Pic credit: VH1

When the conversation shifted to the season finale of Basketball Wives, Wendy admitted, “I didn’t find anything interesting. It was lukewarm.”

Fortunately, Lozada took no offense and actually agreed with her. “It was such a short season. We filmed prior to the pandemic, all of that was edited, and then we filmed for two weeks in a house.”

Evelyn specified that the production team behind Basketball Wives was trying to extract eight episodes of content from these two weeks of filming. So for Lozada, “it felt more like a special” than an actual end to this season.

Lozada said the cast was relieved when they ended at episode seven, instead of trying to stretch things out further. “We were so happy that it ended and that we could start fresh. And we can film how we’re accustomed to filming.”

Wendy asked whether or not Evelyn plans to come back for next season. In the past, Evelyn has threatened to leave the franchise, so fans have also been curious about this question.

“Maybe!” Lozada confided. “I kinda take it every season at a time.”

“I want the show to be able to evolve with us ’cause I feel like a lot of us have evolved.”

Evelyn hoped that Basketball Wives will show the tender moments as well as the classic BBW drama.

Basketball Wives is currently on hiatus.