Barefaced Miona Bell shows off new ‘ring’

Miona Bell showed off a “ring.” Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alumni couple Jibri and Miona Bell like to show off their playful side to fans, and they did just that in a recent share regarding new “rings” they got.

Through Miona’s Instagram Stories, she shared a selfie shot of her and Jibri rocking Ring Pops on their fingers.

Miona appeared barefaced with her hair pulled back with a center part as she used her manicured hand to show the camera that she had a green Ring Pop on her finger with a red base.

Jibri looked stoic next to her in the “couple filter” photo as he donned a blue Ring Pop on his pinky finger.

In the short boomerang-style video, Jibri and Miona put the candy in their mouths and took it out to show it off.

Sign up for our newsletter!

A small rainbow lollypop emoji was at the bottom left of the image shared with Miona’s 205k followers.

Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona Bell likes to go makeup-free

While 90 Day Fiance viewers got used to seeing Miona mainly totally done up with polished hair and makeup while she was on Season 9 of the flagship show, fans have also gotten to see her go natural.

Several times on the show, Miona had scenes where she did not have her makeup or hair done, which was a total contrast to how she looked with a full face and her signature ponytails for most of the show.

On social media, Miona consistently shows fans what she looks like makeup-free, and she has also shown off her hair without any kind of attachment.

The 23-year-old Serbian beauty has proved that she looks just as good with a natural look as she does done up.

Miona Bell has her own ponytail line

Miona launched her own synthetic fiber ponytail line toward the end of when Season 9 was airing as part of her brand, Miona Beauty.

Through her personal Instagram as well as her Miona Beaty business one, she often teaches fans how to wear her different styles of ponytails and promotes the ease of wearing them as well.

The reality star often reshared her followers’ Instagram Stories where they are rocking her ponytails and also reshares any praise she gets about them.

She has also taught fans how to rock ponytails reminiscent of celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande.

Miona’s ponytails come in a variety of colors, styles, and lengths and are available on her website, mionabeauty.com.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.