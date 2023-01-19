Bare-faced Erika Jayne slammed for Paris Fashion Week flight

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne gave a shoutout to Biirdee Travel for getting her to Paris Fashion Week.

Erika shared a bare-faced selfie from her seat on the plane, revealing she was headed to France to be a part of one of the year’s biggest weeks.

Biirdee Travel sets up travel for business and first-class fliers and has options for private charters.

She captioned her post, “Thank you so much @biirdeetravel for taking care of my last minute travel needs. ✈️ Paris Fashion Week, here I come 🤩”

While Erika was busy looking happy in the other shots in the carousel, her followers weren’t so gracious with their comments.

Many had questions about how she could afford it, given the scrutiny she’s been under following the accusations aimed at Tom Girardi regarding the misappropriation of funds.

Erika Jayne slammed for attending Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities of all kinds attend Paris Fashion Week, and Erika Jayne is no exception. She made her way to France earlier this week, and it seemed she was looking forward to everything it offered.

While The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appears to be living her best life, her followers aren’t here for it.

The comment section was quickly flooded with comments about the money she was spending and how awful she was. However, some seemed excited about Erika’s trip.

Someone pointed out that she had somebody taking photos with her, but they prefer the more candid ones posted by other outlets. Another one brought up her Cartier ring and the alligator bag she was carrying, likely in an attempt to bring up her perceived wealth.

She was also told that nothing she had belonged to her.

Another simply wrote, “I see the mess.” That was a dig at her Instagram handle, The Pretty Mess.

Pretty Mess Hair

Erika Jayne ventured out and developed Pretty Mess Hair. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has used the moniker Pretty Mess since her single came out in 2010.

She has seen some success with her products as she markets the hair extensions. They are pricey, with some sets ranging upwards of $1,000. However, they also have decent reviews.

Erika Jayne laid things out beautifully, from various colors available in the extensions to offering a tab for how to care for your hair on the website.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus.