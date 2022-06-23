RHOBH: Erika Jayne says the public has ‘dehumanized’ her because of Tom Girardi legal drama

Erika Jayne talks about public scrutiny. Pic credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Erika Jayne has been under scrutiny since the world discovered her estranged husband Tom Girardi’s alleged fraudulent schemes. She believes the public has dehumanized her, but she thinks it’s because they don’t know the full facts of the case.

As she continues to be embroiled in several lawsuits which claim she was involved in Tom’s illegal dealings, viewers have called for the network to fire the XXPEN$IVE singer.

Erika’s nonchalant behavior on the show and social media has not done much to change the public’s opinion or the opinion of her castmates, for that matter.

However, during a recent interview, the 50-year-old noted that she does, in fact, care about the severity of the claims being made against her despite how it may seem.

Has the public ‘dehumanized’ Erika Jayne?

The controversial The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just opened up about being embroiled in a legal battle stemming from allegations made against Tom Girardi.

The events started to unfold in 2020 after Erika filed for divorce from the embattled attorney after 21 years of marriage. Meanwhile, accusations of embezzlement and racketeering were already rising against Tom and his law firm, Girardi and Keese.

Unfortunately for Erika, her name was in the mix and still is as she attempts to clear her reputation from any wrongdoing.

During a chat with Entertainment Tonight, the reality TV personality admitted, “It’s not a good place to be.”

“I feel like the court of public opinion is also hard to navigate because people don’t have all of the facts,” continued Erika. “They tend to gravitate towards sensationalized headlines.”

As for seeming to not care about the victims of Tom’s alleged crimes, Erika expressed, “I think people have sort of dehumanized me into this place…which is not the case.”

Erika Jayne says, ‘I’m fighting for my life’

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star continued to speak about how she’s been viewed by the public and made it clear that her nonchalant attitude is not indicative of how she really feels.

“I’m fighting literally for my life,” said Erika, who also noted that some of the pressure from the last two years has decreased a bit. She also made that statement to castmate Garcelle Beauvais, telling her that one of the cases had been dismissed and that she could now relax a little.

Erika was referring to a fraud and embezzlement lawsuit against Tom that was filed in Illinois, which she was dismissed from in January 2022.

That has given the Bravo star something to smile about, and she told the media outlet that “Some of the immediate pressure has been lifted and time has gone on.”

“I’m going to keep smiling,” added Erika.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.