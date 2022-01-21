Barber featured on Ashley and Jay’s 90 Day Fiance segments still at large, reward hits $17,000

Michael Baltimore is wanted by the Carlisle Police Department for his alleged involvement in a fatal barbershop shooting. Pic credit: Upper Allen Township Police Dept.

Police are still looking for any information that could lead them to Michael Baltimore, an accused suspect in a fatal shooting who appeared on 90 Day Fiance.

He has been on the run since news of the incident was first reported last summer.

Initial reports stated Baltimore entered GQ Barbershop in Carlisle, PA, and shot two males multiple times — Kendell Cook, who owned the barbershop, and Anthony White who was an employee. Baltimore also worked at the barbershop with Cook.

When the police arrived, Cook was dead inside, while White was found on the sidewalk behind the building. He was taken to the hospital where, despite multiple gunshot wounds to his torso, he ultimately survived.

Michael Baltimore had a history of criminal activity

In their statement, police claimed that Baltimore has a long criminal record that includes violence. His past conviction of aggravated assault means it is illegal for him to be in possession of a firearm.

The initial $7,000 reward for information leading to Baltimore’s arrest has since increased to $17,000 with the hopes that someone will come forward soon. Considered to be potentially armed and very dangerous, authorities warn that Baltimore should not be approached if spotted.

A warrant for Baltimore’s arrest is currently active as he faces charges for homicide. Any information on his whereabouts can be given to the Cumberland County Crime Stoppers or the U.S. Marshals Tip App.

Baltimore had brief appearances on 90 Day Fiance

TLC fans may recognize Baltimore from the Ashley and Jay segments of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell-All. Pic credit: TLC.

Viewers may recall during their run on 90 Day Fiance, Jay would spend time at the barbershop as Kendell would let him tattoo clients. It was during this time that Michael became friends with Jay and allowed him to vent about his relationship troubles with Ashley.

After fighting with Kendell for having sex in the bathroom, Jay was fired. It was Michael who then went to Ashley, telling her that Jay was cheating. As of last year, Jay and Ashley are said to be separated.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Michael Baltimore, please contact the Carlisle Police Department.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently on hiatus.