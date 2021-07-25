Ballo hints that Love Island USA already sent him home before Casa Amor

Ballo from Love Island USA. Pic credit: @prettyboiballo__/Instagram

Eagle-eyed Love Island USA fans saw something interesting on Friday night when CBS promoted Sunday night’s Casa Amor.

Of the 10 new Islanders, the ads only focused on five women and four men. While there was a fifth man walking with the group, the camera showed a close-up of all but the fifth man.

Now, it appears that one of the five new guys in Casa Amor has already gone home before ever arriving at Casa Amor.

Has Love Island USA kicked out Ballo?

Tony “Ballo” Caraballo is a TikTok celebrity with 4.7 million followers. He is also someone who likes to post videos that he considers funny, which has worked since he has over 206 million likes on TikTok so far.

However, there are rumors that some of those videos and photos on TikTok might have seen him booted from the island before ever making an appearance.

While there is no official announcement on Ballo and no reason given for his apparent departure, Ballo revealed he most likely headed home on Saturday.

While it isn’t visible to view anymore, Ballo posted a couple of photos on his Instagram Stories that made it appear he was going home.

The first was his Love Island USA intro photo, which had the line “Almost had it” written above it. Next was two photos from an airline to Los Angeles posted on Saturday with him writing “Shi don’t even feel real Rn.”

These expired from Ballo’s Instagram, but here are the three here:

Finally, it appears that Ballo was at a concert on Saturday night, which he shared on his Instagram stories.

As mentioned, there was no announcement and no reason given.

However, looking at Ballo’s TikTok videos and photos, and there are a lot of posts that could have caused a lot of problems for Love Island USA when fans saw them.

The 20-year-old had one that read, “Someone on the show bouta get filled up like a pinata and busted like one.”

Another read, “put my seed all over her ground and watched her turn into a water sprinkler.”

Finally, the most damaging one was a joke where he said, “When she says ‘chOke me harder’ and she hasn’t moved 10 min.”

New Casa Amor preview does not include Ballo

It should be noted that Love Island USA had a new promo on the app that showed the new guys and girls.

There were five guys, but none of them appeared to be Ballo. There is a good chance they had a reserve waiting, and replaced Ballo at the last minute with a backup choice.

We won’t know for sure until tonight.

Love Island USA Season 3 airs on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Sundays at 9/8c on CBS.