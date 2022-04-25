Bachelor Nation stars show up to support Ivan Hall on tour in Dallas

Ivan Hall makes fans swoon on tour. Pic credit: ABC

Ivan Hall took on the lead role during the Dallas stop of The Bachelor live on stage tour.

During Ivan’s stint as the tour’s Bachelor, several familiar faces from Bachelor Nation came out to support him.

Here are the Bachelor Nation stars that were in attendance and linked up with Ivan in Dallas.

Ivan Hall brings out Bachelor Nation stars

This weekend, several of Ivan’s Bachelor Nation friends were in Dallas to see Ivan grace the stage during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour.

Interestingly, Riley Christian was Ivan’s only The Bachelorette Season 16 costar in attendance.

Other members of The Bachelor franchise included Sierra Jackson and Rianna Hockaday from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor. The Bachelorette Season 17 star Quartney Mixon and The Bachelorette Season 18 star Leroy Arthur also showed up.

Leroy Arthur, the striking model that debuted on Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, took to his Instagram stories to re-post a photo of the six Bachelor Nation members.

The group posed arm and arm with Ivan in the photo.

The Bachelor Live on Stage’s official Instagram account initially posted the photo, writing, “Dallas takeover x Bachelor Nation.”

Riley Christian and Ivan Hall develop a solid friendship

It’s not surprising that Riley came out to support Ivan during The Bachelor Live on Stage tour, as the two men have become close pals.

Ivan and Riley first formed a bond while competing for the heart of Bachelorettes Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams. The friendship grew stronger when they appeared on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.

While on the island, Ivan struggled to find love, having rocky relationships with women such as Jessenia Cruz and Kendall Long.

After breaking protocol, Ivan eventually had to leave the island for sneaking out of his hotel to meet up with Bachelor Nation star Alexa Caves. Riley was hurt by Ivan’s actions and was shown talking some sense into him as Ivan bid goodbye to the rest of the BIP cast.

On the other hand, Riley had a far more successful run during his time on Bachelor in Paradise.

Riley struck up a love connection with Maurissa Gunn, and the couple got engaged at the end of the season, making history as the first-ever Black couple to get engaged within the entire franchise.

Unfortunately, Riley and Maurissa’s engagement didn’t last long, and the two announced that they had broken up.

Through the ups and downs that Riley and Ivan have experienced within this franchise, they continue to have one another’s back.

