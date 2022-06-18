Bachelor Nation reacts to Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s split 

Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya share the heartbreaking news of their breakup. Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

The Bachelorette Season 18 stars Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya have called it quits.

It’s a sad day for Bachelor Nation as one of the franchise’s most beloved couples announced the end of their relationship.

Both Michelle and Nayte released statements expressing love for one another as they end their engagement and go their separate ways and Bachelor Nation shared their reactions.

Bachelor Nation has mixed reactions to Michelle Young and Nayte Olukoya’s breakup

Michelle Young found love with Nayte Olukoya on The Bachelorette Season 18. Nayte received both Michelle’s first impression rose and the final rose as the two got engaged at the end of the season.

Most fans adored Michelle and Nayte’s relationship and the couple appeared to be in it for the long haul with plans to move in together and start a life as husband and wife.

However, Michelle and Nayte have now decided to part ways and while some fans were sad to hear the news, others didn’t find the split shocking and even felt Michelle should have picked runner-up Brandon Jones.

Hundreds of fans weighed in on the split and comments under a Bachelor fan page’s post about the breakup captured many of the most common reactions.

A fan wrote, “Brandon was a better match for her and we all saw this coming.”

Another inquired about the down payment Michelle and Nayte were gifted during The Bachelorette finale, writing. “So do they give back the $250,000 check?!?!”

One viewer commented with laughing emojis and wrote, “who is shocked here?!”

A commenter suggested, “She was way more invested in him it was very clear on the show.”

A dismayed fan wrote, ‘This makes me so sad. I was rooting for them.”

Pic credit: @its.karrr/Instagram

Other saddened commenters discussed how meaningful Michelle and Nayte’s relationship was to the franchise and fans.

A commenter wrote, “This breaks my heart. Seeing Michelle and Nayte on The Bachelorette when we as black people don’t get shown a love story on that show ever, was something so beautiful. Sending so much love to both of them.”

Another shared, “Thank you for making history as the first black couple to come out of the bachelor or bachelorette. We all know it’s gon be the last. Bless em both.”

One fan expressed, “I’ve watched franchise from the start. I’ve NEVER believed or prayed for another couple before. My heart is heavy tonight. I wish them the very best.”

Pic credit: @bachelorrabbithole/Instagram

Michelle Young ‘deeply hurting’ after heartbreaking split from Nayte Olukoya

Michelle Young took to her Instagram stories to announce her and Nayte’s split.

Michelle wrote, “To those who have supported Nayte and I, including Bachelor Nation, I know I speak for the both of us when saying having a relationship in the public eye has not been easy.”

Continuing, Michelle declared, “I’m struggling to say that Nayte and I will be going our separate ways but I stand with him in knowing the heaviness that is present in both of our hearts as this relationship has been very real for us.”

Michelle addressed Nayte directly in her post, writing, “To you, Nayte, you quickly became my best friend and the love I have for you is incredibly strong. I will never stop wanting to see you succeed.”

Finally, Michelle concluded her statement, “I will always acknowledge and appreciate the adventures, support, and growth both Nayte and this experience have brought me. At the same time, I’m deeply hurting and will need time and space to work through this heartbreak.”

Pic credit: @michelleyoung/Instagram

Nayte Olukoya says he’ll cheer Michelle Young on from a distance

Nayte Olukoya also took to his Instagram stories to release a heartrending statement.

Nayte began by saying, “When we both started this journey, we were looking for our Soulmates. Our forever. Our best friends. However, as we grow and learn, we also realize that sometimes somebody that you hold dear to your heart isn’t somebody that you’re meant to spend the rest of your life with.”

Nayte continued, “Michelle and I are going to move forward separately. Hearts are heavy, emotions are high, and we are dealing with this the best way we can. Michelle and I are naturally private people, and when it comes to this breakup, we will continue being so. However, what I do want to share with you all is that this was real.”

Emphasizing the true love he and Michelle had, Nayte wrote, “We genuinely fell in love, and we genuinely became each other’s best friends. Michelle and I will always cheer each other on, but moving forward, we will be cheering from a distance.”

Addressing their fans, Nayte expressed, “To the public who has supported these two complete strangers on your television screen, we appreciate you so much. Our relationship may have developed in the public eye, and we know this news will bring a lot of mixed reactions, but please remember that this is real. The emotions are real. The heartbreak is real. And that we are real.”

Nayte concluded, “We’re human beings going through a breakup, and we all know breakups are difficult. So we’re asking that you allow us our privacy so that we can mend our hearts in the privacy of our own lives. Thank you.”

Pic credit: @kingbabatunde/Instagram

While the news of Michelle and Nayte’s split is saddening, the pair appear to have parted ways amicably and still have photos of each on their social media pages. At the time of this writing, Nayte’s Instagram bio still declares his page “THE Michelle Young fan account.”

Best of luck to Michelle and Nayte in their individual journeys going forward.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11, on ABC.