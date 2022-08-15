Bachelor Nation fans plead for Mike Johnson to be the next Bachelor

Fans love Mike Johnson. Pic credit: @mike_johnson/Instagram

Mike Johnson, with his bright, big smile and crinkling eyes, captured the hearts of all of Bachelor Nation when he was on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette.

His genuine, sincere, and mature personality also won over the heart of Hannah as she had a strong connection with him until he left in Week 7 of the show.

As Mike continued to be a fan favorite of the franchise, he went on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise, and although he was there for a while, he left without finding love.

Mike continues to be involved with Bachelor Nation, though, as he co-hosts a podcast with fellow alum and husband to former Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay, Bryan Abasolo.

As a social media influencer, Mike continues to gain fame and followers, and his fans can’t seem to get enough of him.

In fact, despite being passed up by Peter Weber to be The Bachelor for Season 24, viewers still call for him to be the leading man.

Bachelor Nation wants to see Mike Johnson as The Bachelor

Despite making his Bachelorette debut over three years ago, Bachelor Nation fans are still asking and begging for the creator, Mike Fleiss, to make Mike Johnson the next Bachelor.

On Instagram, @bachelorettewindmill shared a post by Bachelor Babe that stated, “Seriously what do I have to do for them to finally make this man the bachelor… #TheBachelorette #bachelorette.”

They then captioned the post by saying, “literally [crying face emoji] been waiting like 3 years.” Following that, they then tagged numerous people and groups.

Bachelor Nation fans have spoken

When she saw the post about naming Mike the next Bachelor, one woman claimed, “I’ve never applied and I will.”

Another fan seconded Mike and also added another name into the mix as she wrote, “Voting for two throwback bachelors… Mike and Tyler [two fire flame emojis].”

While others also voted for Mike to be the next leading man, one viewer stated that she doesn’t think Mike wants the position, while another declared, “Nah he’s too good for the franchise.”

Yet another commented sarcastically and said, “Instead they give us Clayton.”

Whether or not Mike would accept the lead, or he’s even asked to be the next Bachelor, is still up in the air, but if it were up to Bachelor Nation fans, he would have the job hands down.

