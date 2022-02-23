Bachelor Nation fans are predicting Susie Evans or Gabby Windey will be the next Bachelorette and they weigh in

Fans are weighing in on the next Bachelorette–Gabby or Susie? Pic credit: ABC

As this season of The Bachelor is closing in on the finale, there are only four women left vying for Bachelor Clayton Echard’s heart.

These four women, Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, Serene Russell, and Rachel Recchia, have all been front-runners for weeks now, and fans seem to love all of them.

What was written on Instagram about the upcoming choice for the new Bachelorette?

However, @bachelornation.scoop has taken to Instagram to say, “People keep predicting either Susie or Gabby for Bachelorette (if they’re not final 1) Who would you want?! (red rose emoji).”

The parenthesis used in the caption on the page is because, according to Mike Fleiss and Reality Steve, no one knows how this season is going to end yet.

What are fans saying on who the best choice for The Bachelorette would be–Susie Evans or Gabby Windey?

Mike has called this season historic because of what does happen at the end of the show. This is the reason that fans are going crazy trying to predict who the next Bachelorette will be— because they don’t know which woman takes home Clayton’s final rose.

Fans are reacting to this post on Instagram as well and giving their two cents on who they think will be the next Bachelorette between Susie and Gabby.

Many fans love both of the women, so they aren’t sure which one could win the season, or if neither wins the season. One viewer had her own idea as she wrote, “Both of them but on the same season. I can’t choose, it’s too hard lol.”

Another viewer had her own insight based on what the women are currently doing now after the show was filmed, as the comment was, “Susie has gone back to waitressing and Gabby is posting hella skin treatments. I think Gabby has been locked in for bachelorette.”

Yet one other fan would be happy with either of the women as the next Bachelorette, because she posts, “I would be happy with either. I think Susie fits ‘the mold’ and Gabby is more diverse and could offer something different. I love both of them!”

Other fans were more divided on who they thought would make the better lead woman on the next show. Some are Team Gabby, while others are Team Susie.

Two viewers said they would definitely rather see Susie as the next Bachelorette because they don’t like to listen to Gabby talk. One comment was as follows: “I feel like I would claw my eyes out if it’s Gabby. She’s way too monotone to be the lead.”

The other fan wrote, “i hate the way gabby talks i’m sorry.”

On the flip side, other fans really want to see Gabby in the leading role over Susie. One viewer wrote under the caption, “Susie would be the cute mushy feel good happy ending love story.”

Another viewer compared Susie to Hannah Brown, like many fans have been doing this whole season, as she wrote, “Gabby because Susie is too close to a Hannah Brown lookalike lol.”

There has been quite a bit of speculation on the look-alikes of this season with Susie and Hannah Brown, as well as Clayton Echard with both Jesse Palmer, this season’s host, as well as Colton Underwood, former Bachelor.

Mike Fleiss’ announcement is vague, and Reality Steve doesn’t have a final prediction out

Mike Fleiss has come out in the past couple of days to reveal that this season is spoiler-proof and that the show “ain’t over til it’s over.”

Moreover, fans haven’t heard much from Reality Steve, albeit him announcing who the final three women will be… but he hasn’t given fans any hints on who the final two women are, or who the final winner is.

It seems as if this is a season like no other, according to creator Mike Fleiss, and fans will find out when it’s over who has won the season and Clayton’s heart…and who will be the next Bachelorette.

