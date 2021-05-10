Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are having a baby after struggles with fertility and IVF. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation couple Astrid Loch Kevin Wendt shared big news on Mother’s Day. They revealed that after struggling with fertility and IVF that Astrid is now a mother-to-be.

Astrid took to Instagram to announce her pregnancy.

In the picture, the happy couple poses in front of an idyllic lake backdrop as they hold up pictures from her sonogram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“A dream come true,” she started off the caption.

She then revealed how she and Kevin have always been on the same page about having kids.

“One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own,” she continued. “When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

She then left a heartfelt message for those struggling to get pregnant and shared a bit of the struggles they faced.

“To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you,” she added. “We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged. We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally – it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us.”

She revealed in her hashtags that she used IVF to conceive her baby and that she wanted to raise awareness for infertility.

Kevin celebrates Astrid’s first Mother’s Day

Kevin also shared his excitement in his own Instagram post.

Kevin uploaded a similar picture to Astrid except his included their adorable pup.

Kevin used the caption to congratulate and thank Astrid for helping him make his dream of having a kid come true.

“Happy 1st Mother’s Day to my queen,” he wrote. “This is a very big day for us, after a long and tough road to get here. The @thewendtgang is officially growing!! [yellow heart emoji] Thank you @astridloch for giving me the one thing I’ve wanted most in my life.”

How Astrid and Kevin met

The Bachelor Nation stars both come from different paths within the franchise.

Astrid first joined the franchise when she competed on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor.

Kevin was a contestant on the first-ever season of The Bachelorette in Canada. He actually won that season of The Bachelorette, but his engagement with Jasmine Lorimer ended after five months.

He was introduced to Americans when he appeared on Bachelor Winter Games during which he dated Ashley Iaconetti.

Then, both Astrid and Kevin appeared on Bachelor in Paradise and quickly hit it off. The couple quickly became a fan-favorite on the island. Despite their finale split, they’ve rekindled their romance and are going strong as they move into the next phase of their lives.

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 16 at 8/7c.