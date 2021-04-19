Bachelor Nation calls out Matt James for partying with young TikTokers in wake of Rachael Kirkconnell drama

Matt James was called out by fans for being photographed with much younger TikTok stars. Pic credit: ABC/Billy Kidd

Bachelor Nation called out Matt James for partying with young TikTokers in the wake of his ongoing drama with former love Rachael Kirkconnell.

In a series of Instagram videos posted by Bachelornation Scoop, Matt, 29, partied with these social media influencers the weekend of Jake Paul’s battle with MMA fighter Ben Askren on April 17 in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a slideshow of images, Matt took selfies and videos with many of the weekend’s top draws.

He posed with 21-year-old Bryce Hall in an outdoor area where Matt donned a long-sleeved white t-shirt with a cranberry graphic atop it. Bryce appeared to hold the camera for the snap, where he wore a backward baseball cap and dark-colored shirt.

In the second photo, Matt held up peace signs with both hands on a plane with the group as he leaned into influencer Kio Cyr, 20, who wore a mask under his chin, a white baseball hat, and a bright blue jacket.

Matt did not wear a face covering in any of his videos and photos.

Who else was Matt photographed with?

Matt James and TikToker Bryce Hall posed together at an event. Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

Matt dropped down to hide between the aisles of what appeared to be a private plane. He wore dark sunglasses and a black cap atop his head, making influencer Blake Gray, 20, laugh.

In a video clip, Matt appeared to be looking down on his phone as Charli D’Amelio, 16, Addison Rae, 20, and Avani, 18, performed a TikTok dance together.

Matt James and Keo Cyr pose for a photograph on a plane. Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

The three young women presented Jake Paul his belt after he knocked out the retired MMA fighter in the first round. Jake Paul, 24, stopped 36-year-old 2008 Olympic wrestler and two-time wrestling national champion at the University of Missouri, in the first round of the fight reported FOX 5 Atlanta.

He previously posed with Jake’s brother Logan in a photo uploaded to his Instagram story.

Fans reacted to the post

Bachelor Nation appeared to be in agreement that the idea that Matt should not have attended the event, let alone be photographed with the young social media superstars.

“Why is he hanging out with teens/young adults isn’t he like late 20s,” wrote one follower.

Fans found Matt James hanging out with TikTokers uncomfortable to watch. Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

“A father and his 20 children,” penned a second fan.

“Just when I thought I couldn’t dislike him more,” claimed a third Instagram user.

Bachelor Nation found Matt’s attendance at the event strange. Pic credit: @bachelornation.scoop/Instagram

“This is so weird he’s so much older than all of them,” a fourth fan remarked.

This came on the heels of a reunion between Matt and Rachael Kirkconnell after an uncomfortable confrontation on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special where he said he could not forgive her after learning of some racially insensitive photographs, she was involved in while in college.

Rachael was in The Big Apple to visit with several of her fellow contestants from Season 25. She did not specifically visit the area to meet Matt. They are reportedly working on building their friendship prior to any sort of romantic reunion.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus.