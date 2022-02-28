Bachelor in Paradise’s Tia Booth posts flashback photos of her most memorable fashion phases

Tia Booth posted a series of flashback photos to her teen fashion phases. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor Nation fans may be most familiar with Tia Booth in evening gowns or bikinis, but the Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed a few more of her most memorable looks on Instagram.

Tia showed off several of her best teen fashion phases in a blast-from-the-past Instagram story with photos spanning from face piercings to tiaras and ballgowns.

Tia Booth posted flashback photos to some of her most memorable teen fashion moments

Tia started the series off strong with what fans are calling her “emo” phase.

The picture shows Tia sporting what appears to be a face piercing and black hair with a blunt side bang. She’s also wearing a long, chunky locket.

She captioned the picture, “It’s not a phase mom!”

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Fans took to Reddit to join The Bachelor in Paradise alum in poking fun at her past style.

“Tell me your favourite band was My Chemical Romance without telling me your favourite band was My Chemical Romance…” one popular comment read.

Pic credit: @Charlie_Runkle69/Reddit

“Omg this totally explains why she was initially into tatty daddy,” another user commented, referencing her short-lived romance on Bachelor in Paradise.

Pic credit: @viciousf0x/Reddit

Although Tia maintained a similar hair color for her next photo, she curled her locks and topped them with a sparkling crown. She also traded the face piercing for a bouquet of flowers and a sash reading “Sr. Queen 2019.”

“This dress was also sooo cool,” she wrote. The Bachelor in Paradise alum wore a yellow, orange, and white spaghetti-strap dress with jeweled accents.

She also paid tribute to her late father in the post by revealing he cried when she was officially crowned.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

The next photo also showed Tia all dressed up for an 8th-grade event.

“I loooved this dress. It was so different& fun,” she wrote. Tia posed with another bouquet of flowers in a floor-length pink gown with a sparkling bodice. Her hair, which was lighter than the previous dark black tones, was styled into an updo for the picture.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia Booth celebrated her partnership with Abercrombie with a flashback photo

Tia ended the memories with a shoutout to her paid partnership with Abercrombie.

“Me and @abercrombie have really come full circle,” she captioned the photo of herself wearing a bright red t-shirt emblazoned with the Abercrombie name. She also called out another memorable fashion choice captured in the image.

“The bottle cap seatbelt belt omg,” Tia wrote.

Pic credit: @tiarachel91/Instagram

Tia appeared to have fun showing off some of her past highlights with fans and poking fun at her fashion choices in the story.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.