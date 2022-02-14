Bachelor in Paradise’s Pieper James and Brendan Morais reveal their plans for the future and how they fell in love

Pieper James and Brendan Morais reveal their plans for the future and how they fell in love. Pic credit: @brendanmorais/Instagram

One of Bachelor in Paradise’s most controversial couples is still going strong and opened up about their plans for their future together.

Pieper James and Brendan Morais answered questions about moving in together, getting engaged, and even how many kids they wanted.

Pieper James and Brendan Morais talk kids, engagements, and moving in together

Pieper and Brendan opened up their Instagram DMs for fan questions while en route to a couple’s vacation to Joshua Tree and LA.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple is taking things slowly but has put some thought into their future together.

When asked about potentially getting engaged, Brendan revealed that he would have asked Pieper “years ago,” but she’s not quite ready yet.

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Pieper also appeared to be putting off moving in together, for the time being, saying they would reconsider in a year or so.

“I’m having too much fun living with my wife @serenerz_,” she joked. “And Brendan’s not ready for all the home improvement projects I would have for him.”

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Despite her slower approach, Pieper gushed about her boyfriend as the two were asked about their favorite things about one another.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“My favorite thing about Brendan is that he the most caring, kind hearted, selfless person I know. He always puts his family first and is always down to go on adventures with me.”

Brendan, in turn, praised Pieper for being smart, silly, and beautiful.

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

The Bachelor in Paradise alums also revealed how many children they want, with Brendan’s number noticeably higher than his girlfriend’s.

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Pieper James and Brendan Morais reveal how they handle the backlash from Bachelor in Paradise

The couple also got honest with fans about navigating the continued backlash from their appearance on Bachelor in Paradise.

“We really focus on being in a relationship with each other for each other (not for the public),” Pieper wrote. “Normally this looks like a lot of conversation about feelings and checking in.”

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Their focus on open conversations also came up in a question about their interracial relationship.

“I think it’s important for Brendan to understand my point of view on things and me to understand, you know, his upbringing and his relationship with conversations around race,” Pieper said. “We definitely talk a lot about being an interracial couple.”

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

Pieper James opened up about relationship milestones with Brendan Morais

On a more light-hearted note, Pieper also spoke on some of their most significant milestones as a couple, including the first time they said I love you.

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

She also threw it back to the night they met, explaining that Brendan charmed her with his sense of humor and wit.

Pic credit: @pieper_james/Instagram

The couple appears to be taking things slow but serious after their disastrous Bachelor in Paradise season. Fans will have to wait and see if the two take on all the next steps they have talked about.

The Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.