Bachelor in Paradise’s Logan Palmer looks unrecognizable with new haircut

Logan Palmer shows off a new look in a recent selfie. Pic credit: ABC

It seems like it will be less drama and less hair for Logan Palmer in 2023.

The former contestant has been experimenting with his looks since wrapping up the most recent season of Bachelor in Paradise.

Logan formerly donned a longer hairstyle on The Bachelorette and BIP in 2022, accompanied by a similar amount of noticeable facial hair.

Logan shocked Bachelor Nation when he showed up to the Paradise reunion with a more clean-cut look, rocking a completely shaved face that made him almost unrecognizable.

In a recent car selfie, Logan is showing off yet another hairstyle that has made him look equally as different.

The musician gave a subtle smile to the camera while also giving a hand gesture and showing off his new hair — or lack thereof.

Bachelor in Paradise’s Logan Palmer shows off his new haircut

Logan started the new year with more of a buzz cut while still choosing to rock his facial hair that viewers saw on their television screens this past year.

“I will never look the same in any 2 given photos that is a promise,” Logan said in a caption on the photo.

Pic credit: @loganseagull/Instagram

In a recent “winter dump” post, Logan was even sporting his signature long locks, which means the new cut was surely meant to serve as a fresh start for the new year.

As BIP wrapped up in November and the drama from the show died down, Logan’s post showed that he could attend sporting events and focus more on his music career.

He even shared a meme that read, “I can’t be worried about that s**t. Life goes on, man.”

After a tumultuous relationship with Kate Gallivan on the beaches of Paradise, it’s no wonder the meme made its way into the dump.

Another one of Logan’s winter moments included a few partnerships on social media, now that his newfound Bachelor Nation fame has garnered him 76.6 million followers on Instagram.

Logan switches from bathing suits to briefs with Step One

While BIP viewers may be used to seeing Logan rock a pair of bathing suit bottoms, he recently showed his followers another type of garment he prefers.

In a recent partnership with the no-chafe underwear brand Step One, Logan was seen posing in a pair of the brand’s briefs, which promptly feature its logo on the waistband.

The brand’s products are made from organic material and come with a “First Pair Guarantee,” meaning if a customer is unsatisfied with the product, they will be offered a full refund.

“Sporting the step one! Luckily @stepone.life is hooking you up today with 30% off for Boxing Day. I’m hooking you up with my my code LOGANSEAGULL for an additional 10% off! #ad,” Logan wrote in his post.

It’s safe to say his followers were most likely not as concerned with Logan’s hair amidst the shirtless snap.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.