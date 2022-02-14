Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti decides not to breastfeed, worries about mommy-shamers

Ashley Iaconetti makes the decision not to breastfeed. Pic credit: ABC

Ashley Iaconetti and her husband, Jared Haibon, recently gave birth to their first child, a son, Dawson Dimitri Brady Haibon. As a new mother, there are always so many questions and unknowns that you aren’t prepared for and don’t necessarily know.

However, there was one thing that Ashley was set on from the start, even though she was worried about what her fans and other moms would think about her when she made the decision.

What decision has Ashley Iaconetti made for her newborn son, Dawson and why?

Ashley decided that she was not going to breastfeed. It was a decision that she made for herself and was adamant about standing by. When asked about sleep, Ashley told Us Weekly, “We’re sleeping – not through the night but (about six hours)… But I’m not breastfeeding.”

She went on to state, “So that has made everything a little bit easier. That has been a nice way for my body to just take a break, and (Jared has) been doing more than 80 percent, honestly, as other parts of my body heal.”

Ashley revealed that she decided not to breastfeed because she knew she, “was probably going to be a better version of myself for (my baby) if I’m as well-rested as possible and because the past nine months have been so hard on my body.”

Jared made the comment that Ashley carried the baby for nine months, and labored and delivered the baby, so he thought he could carry his weight by being the one to get up and bottle feed throughout the night to let Ashley sleep.

Because Ashley had heard stories of other moms being super stressed out by nursing and all that comes with it, she stated, “I didn’t want to have any sort of struggle that distracted me from being my best self…I don’t want to stress myself out—more than I have to—during this huge life change. It’s been really good for us so far.”

Jared has been with Ashley every step of the way

Jared has reportedly been a huge help both physically and as emotional support for Ashley as she has had to deal with the mommy-shamers out there, those criticizing her for choosing to bottle feed rather than breastfeed.

He has told Ashley that she can’t worry about what others are saying, and has been continuing to remind her that she, and they, are doing what they feel is best for their son. Jared even told Ashley that “they shouldn’t feel ‘ashamed’ of feeding their baby formula.”

Ashley reinforced that “I’m not (ashamed). I just worry about the crazy people—the people who are so opinionated on it.”

Jared reiterated that they are both doing what they think is best for Dawson, but that there have already been haters on social media talking about how Ashley is making the wrong decision for her baby.

Both Jared and Ashley admitted that baby Dawson is “thriving and doing really well.” It sounds like the new mom and dad are doing great.

The Bachelor airs Mondays 8/7c on ABC.