Bachelor in Paradise’s Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are confused by their new baby

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are taking the trials of having a newborn in stride, and opening up about being new to parenthood.

The Bachelor in Paradise couple posted a video admitting they are confused about their new baby.

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon ask for a manual to parenthood

Ashely and Jared poked fun at themselves and the process of trying to navigate parenthood in a video posted to TikTok and Instagram.

“Do these things come with a manual?” Ashley captioned her Instagram post.

“We’ll figure it out. I think,” Jared joked back in a comment.

The video first showed Jared cradling baby supplies, including a teddy bear, bottle, and pacifier. The new dad mouthed along to the background sound, which said, “I’m extremely confused.”

They then panned to Ashley, who was holding a bottle and a sleeping baby Dawson.

“You’re confused? I’m f**king confused bro,” Ashley lip-synced along with the background audio.

The new parents really got into the spirit of the video, with both showing off their exaggerated expressions of confusion.

“We’re new to this parenting thing,” Ashley captioned the video on TikTok.

Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti open up about the realities of newborn parenthood

Dawson Haibon is the couple’s first baby, and Ashley and Jared have been open about the challenges they’ve faced so far. Both parents have revealed all the new things they are learning and just how tiring it is having a newborn.

Jared recently took to Instagram to share an album of photos of himself and his new son Dawson, with Jared either sleeping or looking exhausted.

“One week in and it’s official,” Jared captioned the post. “I’m now the tired dad with the overgrown beard and/or mustache.”

Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are still invested in The Bachelor franchise

Despite the sleepless nights, the Bachelor in Paradise couple have already introduced their newborn to his first episode of The Bachelor.

Jared and Ashley have been staples on the show since they first got together following an up-and-down journey. They also recently revealed their pick for the next Bachelorette.

The Bachelor franchise has yet to announce who will be the next show lead, so there’s always a chance the couple will get there wish.

Regardless, Jared and Ashley appear most focused right now on their new family and sharing the realities of parenthood with their fans.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.