Bachelor in Paradise’s Amanda Stanton goes brunette in drastic hair transformation

Bachelor in Paradise star Amanda Stanton debuted a bold new look, and Bachelor Nation had a lot to say about it.

Amanda showed off her new brunette locks in a stunning photo which caused one fan to compare her to a character from Euphoria.

Amanda Stanton showed off her drastic new look after going brunette

Amanda traded her signature dirty blonde style for a darker shade at Habit Salon in Arizona, a business that caters to several Bachelor Nation celebrities.

She then posed outside the salon to share the drastic change with her fans while clad in black leather and turned to the side to show off her style.

“the old Amanda can’t come to the phone right now,” Amanda captioned her post.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum was met with a flood of praise from her Bachelor Nation friends, with comments from Caelynn Miller-Keyes, Tia Booth, Raven Gates, and Hannah Ann Sluss.

Madison Prewett, who also gets her hair done at the Habit Salon, appeared especially excited by the update and left several comments.

Amanda even appeared to get the stamp of approval from her daughter, Kinsley, after she published a text conversation between the two of them.

“Everyone says we are twins now,” Amanda wrote.

“lol yas queen,” Kinsley responded.

Amanda Stanton was compared to Euphoria’s Cassie Howard after dying her hair

However, despite the overwhelming positive feedback, one fan wasn’t quite so convinced.

“If u were a euphoria character. You’d be cassie for sure,” one viewer wrote in a message to Amanda about the picture.

Amanda, who revealed she doesn’t watch the show, was left confused by the comment.

“Ok getting a lot of DM’s that Cassie comment is a huge insult and I should block her [laughing emoji] I’m dying,” Amanda wrote in another Instagram Story, not appearing to take the criticism too seriously.

She posed in the car for the picture, once again angling her head to show off her new color better.

Amanda Stanton joins Bachelor Nation alumni debuting bold new looks

Amanda is one of several well-known Bachelor Nation members who have recently opted for a major change to their signature hairstyles.

The Bachelor’s Lauren Luyendyk revealed she’d decided to take a break from her blonde locks earlier this year and unveiled a dramatic makeover.

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston also thrilled her fans by chopping her long hair up to above her shoulders.

Who do you think will be the next Bachelor Nation alum to join the trend?

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.