Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston debuts bold new look

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston is feeling a little bold.

Switching up her long brunette extensions for a new short look, The Bachelor alum said goodbye to lengthy hair and hello to low maintenance.

Former Bachelorette Katie Thurston debuts new look

Taking a selfie in her car, the Washington native debuted a new sassy image onto social media.

“While I loved having a natural look,” the 31-year-old began as her caption. “I knew I was ready for something new in 2022.”

Switching her signature chestnut locks for a face-shaping cut, the former bank manager explained on her Instagram stories that she was ready to “take a break from extensions.”

She added, “I’ve had them for the past year and I’m just ready to have some short hair, so we’ll see how this goes.”

Wearing a color block crewneck, it’s obvious the Season 17 lead isn’t looking back and only continuing to make changes with her life.

Katie Thurston recently celebrated her birthday with boyfriend, John Hersey

So far, it’s been an eventful 2022 for Thurston as she recently celebrated her 31st birthday in Mexico with her boyfriend, John Hersey.

Despite breaking off her engagement with the receiver of her final rose, Blake Moynes, last year, the San Diego resident ended up finding happiness with John, another contestant who competed on her season.

Revealing her new boyfriend as the final day of her “12 days of messy,” even her ex didn’t see the announcement coming.

Recently sharing that she had to limit her screen time on social media due to the hate as she’s experienced, Katie explained, “The sparks I once felt for life were doused with judgment and criticism of not only strangers but even ones I worked closely with.”

Noting she started taking antidepressants before her season aired, Thurston continued, “I thought I knew what to expect. I didn’t. I thought I was strong enough to handle the negativity.”

Thanking John for his support during this time, she shared a final message to her followers, “If you’re reading this and you ever said something mean to a stranger online, I hope you reflect for a moment and reconsider hitting send next time. At the end of the day, we are all just people trying to coexist on this earth and make the best of our short lives.”

