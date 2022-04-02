Bachelor in Paradise will be returning this summer!

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 will be returning! Pic credit: ABC

Rumors started circulating over a week ago that Bachelor in Paradise might not be returning for Season 8 this summer.

When it was posted on Twitter, Reality Steve commented back saying in no way would that ever be the case; however, by the next day, he had deleted his post.

This led Bachelor Nation fans to wonder what was going on. Fans started thinking that because The Bachelorette was not premiering until July 11, the summer months usually reserved for Bachelor in Paradise would now be taken up by Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia looking for their person.

According to one Instagram page, Bachelor in Paradise is on

However, fret no more, Bachelor Nation fans. According to Instagram and @bachelorettewindmill, Bachelor in Paradise will be happening.

They posted a photo with Joe Amabile, Serena Pitt, Mari Pepin, and Kenny Braasch front and center, as those couples got engaged last summer at the end of Season 7.

The post was captioned with “thank god! who are you hoping to see on the beach? (googly eye emoji and palm tree emoji).”

When will Bachelor in Paradise air?

Because The Bachelorette with its first-ever co-Bachelorettes for the entirety of the season is not starting to air until mid-July and will continue on until September or so, Bachelor in Paradise will air a bit later than usual. The filming for Paradise will start after The Bachelorette finale.

The question was asked on the Instagram post, “But it’s going to air in like September/October ???” And @bachelorettewindmill stated, “most likely yes! It was on until october last year tho so not too much of a difference.”

Who do Bachelor Nation fans want to see this summer?

When Bachelor fans relayed who they wanted to see on Paradise this summer, the most appeared names were Aaron Clancy and James Bonsall, who were fan favorites and best friends on the show last season.

They first met on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and then they left Paradise together last summer. One fan stated, “@katiedavine we want @aaronrclancy and @jamesbonsall_.”

After seeing that, the fan responded with, “@leslieesides @aaronrclancy @jamesbonsall_ BIG FACTS !!!!”

Another fan also declared, “@bachelorettewindmill Aaron and James!!”

Which alum would Bachelor Nation fans rather not see?

Shanae Ankney, the villain from Clayton Echard’s past season of The Bachelor, was also mentioned…but not in favor of appearing on the show.

As one fan exclaimed, “Not Shanae!” and even tagged her Instagram handle to her post, others responded with the same thoughts.

Fans wrote under the first post and said things like they agreed, gave a thumbs down to Shanae, and one even said they have to throw a villain in the show. Another responded back with if they put Shanae on, she’d probably break her TV like she almost did during The Bachelor.

Regardless of who is on this next season of Bachelor in Paradise, fans are happy and excited that the show is happening this summer!

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11 on ABC.