Bachelor in Paradise: Wells Adams reveals when he knew actress Sarah Hyland was the one

Former Bachelor in Paradise star Wells Adams revealed how he knew his wife, Sarah Hyland, was the one.

Wells Adams may now be the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise, but that didn’t stop him from also playing matchmaker this season.

On last night’s episode of the show, he accompanied contestants Michael Allio and Danielle Maltby on their date.

He set the two up a couple of weeks ago on Bachelor in Paradise and they hit it off, with Danielle being a close friend of Wells.

The Bachelorette alum sat with the newly formed couple to give them some advice.

In doing so, he gave viewers a glimpse into the first days of his relationship with his now wife Sarah Hyland.

Danielle was the one who first breached the subject. She said that she remembered when Wells first called her to say that he had found happiness with Sarah.

Bachelor in Paradise: Wells Adams said it was love at first sight for him

Wells replied that he didn’t believe in love at first sight until he met Sarah. And then, it all changed.

He told Danielle and Michael, “A lot of people talk about love at first sight and all that kind of stuff, or like you immediately knew, and I never believed in that. And then I found my person and I knew that it was over, you know?”

Wells also said that he texted his sister after his first date with Sarah and revealed he had found his future wife.

Wells Adams said he can’t live without Sarah Hyland

Wells continued to gush about Sarah and said that now he can’t live without her. He added, “She’s like oxygen to me.”

A little after Bachelor in Paradise was filmed this season, Wells and Sarah got married. They had been engaged since the summer of 2019 and had to postpone their wedding multiple times because of the pandemic.

According to Reality Steve’s spoilers, Michael was Danielle’s date at Sarah and Wells’ wedding.

Wells Adams was emotional on his wedding day

Wells recently admitted that he got very emotional when he saw Sarah in her wedding dress on their big day.

He said, “I was crying like a baby when she turned the corner with her dad.”

But the tears didn’t stop there. Wells admitted that he had trouble getting through his vows and cried during the whole ceremony.

He joked and said that the Modern Family actress had told him that he had to cry when he saw her in her wedding dress.

He had warned her that he wasn’t an actor and couldn’t cry on cue, but the tears flowed naturally for him and didn’t stop.

Wells even said, “I cried the entire time, it was not good.”