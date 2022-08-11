Bachelor in Paradise: Wells Adams reveals less footage will be cut from this season

Wells Adams talks about the upcoming season of BIP. Pic credit: @wellsadams/Instagram

Wells Adams was once again named as the famous bartender for the upcoming Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.

However, some Bachelor Nation alums weren’t too happy with this decision, as they were hoping to see Wells get the hosting gig.

As someone the contestants could always turn to for advice, was constantly supportive, and talked things through with all of the men and women on the show, many thought Wells deserved the chance.

But, the franchise decided to keep the hosting job the same for all three of the Bachelor franchise shows: The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, and BIP.

Wells is now speaking out about the soon-to-be-aired show, and he’s not only talking about the air date being in late September, which is unusual for the show.

He has discussed that this season, fans will see even more footage than ever before, which also includes more drama than people have seen before.

Wells Adams reveals that viewers will see less footage cut this season on BIP

While he was a guest on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Wells told listeners and viewers, “ABC ordered 13 more hours than we have done in the past, so that’s, like, six more episodes depending on how they cut it up… our shoot schedule didn’t get longer.”

He went on to say, “I just think that all the things, that in the past would be left on the cutting room floor, will now be on the show… so I’m excited for that.”

Wells Adams explains another reason this season of BIP will be unique

He talked on the podcast about how this season is also like none other because they would usually start filming for BIP while The Bachelorette was airing so they could see which guys would be good in Mexico.

However, this year was different because BIP filming happened before the show aired, so Wells was with a whole crew of new guys he’d never seen or met before.

Because of this, Wells declared, “I really went in there with eyes unclouded and just had no bias at all.”

What can Bachelor Nation expect from this season of BIP?

Although Wells couldn’t reveal specifics about the already-filmed Season 8 show, or who ended up with who in the end, he did give some teasers.

Wells stated, “There’s a lot of crying, there’s a lot of sweating and yelling into the ocean, there’s a lot of crabs. And then there’s a lot of love and there are some really beautiful stories at the end.”

While viewers can’t wait to see what unveils in the upcoming season of Paradise, some fans who just couldn’t wait have read Reality Steve’s spoilers for the season on who left alone, who broke up, and who ended up engaged after the finale.

For the entire The Viall Files podcast episode with Wells and Nick, click here.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.