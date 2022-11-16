Bachelor in Paradise viewers want more Brittany and Tyler screen time

Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris found something special in paradise. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 is winding down, but one couple’s love story is just heating up.

Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris struck up a connection late in the season, and their chemistry has left viewers swooning.

Brittany and Tyler both deserved better after their emotional experiences on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, respectively.

Viewers will recall that Brittany was at the center of false escort rumors on The Bachelor Season 25. Meanwhile, Tyler had an emotional elimination when Rachel Recchia sent him home during hometowns before even meeting his family on The Bachelorette Season 19.

Now, things are looking up for Brittany and Tyler as they continue to hit it off on the beach.

After their recent one-on-one date, the pair expressed falling for one another, and Bachelor in Paradise viewers have fallen for them as they gushed over the couple on social media.

BIP viewers root for Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris

Viewers took to Twitter to rejoice over the screen time Brittany and Tyler finally got in Tuesday night’s episode while also demanding to see more of them.

A viewer wrote in all-caps to demand that the show feature more of Tyler and Brittany.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Another BIP reactor was ecstatic to finally receive Tyler and Brittany content.

One viewer was upset that the episode spent so much focus on Aaron Clancy and Genevieve Parisi’s heated argument over the difference between “itching” and “pain” when they could have given more screen time to Tyler and Brittany’s date.

They’re giving us itchgate when we just wanted to see Tyler and Brittany’s date #BIP #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/KPIQ1xbecq — Llama Drama (@sweatsandpizza) November 16, 2022

A fan was emotional seeing Brittany and Tyler get some attention from the show after weeks of being sidelined.

Me watching Brittany and Tyler after weeks of them getting no screen time #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/igY19aeZhs — Hey Can I Steal You For A Sec? (@CanIStealYou_) November 16, 2022

A viewer voiced feeling it should be illegal how little the show focused on Brittany and Tyler, especially because they thought the couple was “perfect” together.

Brittany and Tyler are so perfect, and the producers really gave them no screen time until this date, illegal #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/RWZR0AfbuA — Ellie (@mr_fezco) November 16, 2022

BIP viewers adore the way Brittany Galvin and Tyler Norris smile over each other

Tyler and Brittany were both smitten when talking about one another on BIP, and a viewer noted how they both have sincere smiles when thinking about each other.

Tyler and Brittany's smiles when they think about each other are too cute 🥹 #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/XZFPzZr12X — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) November 16, 2022

Another fan agreed, expressing, “Brittany and Tyler are the cutest and I am so mad at this show for not giving us more of them!! look at how Brittany cannot stop BEAMING at him!!! they’re perfect for each other. “

brittany and tyler are actually the cutest and i am so mad at this show for not giving us more of them!! look at how brittany cannot stop BEAMING at him!!! they’re perfect for each other #BachelorInParadise #bachelorinparadiseabc pic.twitter.com/ZL120aAHEC — colby xx (@colbynxel) November 16, 2022

Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey sing Tyler Norris’ praises

Tyler didn’t just receive glowing reviews from audiences but from former Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as well.

Gabby and Rachel made an appearance on Bachelor in Paradise this week to dish on the BIP drama and offer insight into their The Bachelorette Season 19 exes.

Brittany informed the former co-leads that she was in a relationship with Tyler, and Gabby and Rachel had nothing but positive things to say about him.

Rachel, who had Tyler in her final four on The Bachelorette, expressed that no one deserved love more than Tyler, and she felt he was genuinely ready for an engagement.

Brittany was elated to hear Rachel and Gabby’s positive take on Tyler, and it seemed to only make her fall for him more.

Time with tell if Brittany and Tyler’s sweet relationship goes the distance.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.