Bachelor in Paradise viewers defend Thomas Jacobs even though he dumped Tammy Ly on her birthday

Bachelor in Paradise fans defended Thomas Jacobs even after dumping Tammy Ly on her birthday. Pic credit: ABC

Aaron Clancy promised Tammy Ly that she would regret giving Thomas Jacobs her rose over him, but little did he know that his promise would follow through only a few episodes later.

While Thomas Jacob’s wasn’t a fan favorite when he appeared on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise fans defended him even after he dumped Tammy Ly on her birthday.

Thomas Jacobs dumped Tammy Ly on her Birthday

Tammy Ly had found an early connection in another contestant from Katie Thurston’s season, Aaron Clancy, upon arriving at the beach in Mexico.

However, once bad-boy Thomas arrived, Tammy found herself making out with him and had a major falling out with Aaron.

Aaron and Thomas have been enemies since their time on The Bachelorette together so Aaron took losing his girl to him extra personally.

Things changed once the Bachelorette in Paradise aka Becca Kufrin decided to take Thomas on an intimate one-on-one date. While Tammy told him to explore his options, it clearly didn’t go as she hoped as he ultimately chose to give Becca his rose, and sent her home on her birthday.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bachelor in Paradise viewers defend Thomas Jacobs

However, despite getting Tammy Ly getting sent home on her birthday, Bachelor in Paradise fans are still defending Thomas Jacobs.

It’s clear Aaron has his supporters and a lot of BIP fans agreed that he warned Tammy about Thomas.

One viewer wrote, “AARON WARNED YOU. YOU DIDN’T LISTEN. YOU HURT MY BOY AND NOW THOMAS BREAKS YA. SHOULD OF STAYED WITH MY BOY.”

BOOWOOWHOOOO TAMMY. AARON WARNED YOU. YOU DIDNT LISTEN. YOU HURT MY BOY AND NOW THOMAS BREAKS YA. SHOULD OF STATED WITH MY BOY. #BachelorInParadise pic.twitter.com/CKabcQBz9H — RIP_NOCHE (@nina_no_nine) September 15, 2021

Viewers also weren’t feeling when Tammy revealed that although she got COVID-19 last year on her birthday, this year feels ten times worse.

Tammy saying Thomas dumping her on her birthday (after ONE week!!!!!) was a worse birthday than getting COVID on her birthday the year before #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/ocElwxhomu — g (@sweetlygi) September 15, 2021

Fans also cringed as Tammy called Thomas her “best friend” and cried about how she gave him “everything” in the one week they’ve been together in Mexico.

NGL, watching Tammy call Thomas her best friend was wayyyyyy more shocking to me than ever seeing someone declare their love too quickly.#BachelorInParadise#BachelorInParadiseABC #BiP pic.twitter.com/Zh46JXUqmK — Tessa Marks (@tkmtwit) September 15, 2021

Holy crap this whole conversation with Tammy and Thomas is so cringeworthy #bachelorinparadise pic.twitter.com/qXZgiUv8tI — Mae (@Mae87SQ) September 15, 2021

While it’s his intentions with Becca Kufrin are yet to be determined, viewers agreed Thomas maneuvered his actions well and appreciated the bluntness.

“I actually like Thomas,” one critic wrote. “Thought he handled the situation with Tammy really well.”

Pic credit: @brownn_lindseyy/Twitter

Even the previous Thomas-haters could agree that Thomas was simply playing the rules of Paradise and going with the stronger connection he felt.

Another fan tweeted, “People have been breaking up left and right on this beach but ‘oh no thomas made a connection with someone else’ and not it’s the worse thing in the world SHUT UP.”

Pic credit: @eternalshelf/Twitter

The critic isn’t wrong as just in this episode, we saw Tia Booth form a stronger connection with newcomer Blake Monar despite sparking things with James Bonsall.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.