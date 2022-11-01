Bachelor in Paradise star Kate Gallivan says she felt naturally ‘pulled’ to Logan Palmer

Kate Gallivan explained her immediate connection to BIP contestant Logan Palmer. Pic credit: @kategallivan/Instagram

Although Logan Palmer has been a hot commodity so far on this season of Bachelor in Paradise, his most recent connection with Kate Gallivan appears to possibly be strong enough to take them through to the end.

Logan, who first sparked a flame with fellow contestant Shanae Ankney, found himself in quite the pickle when the slew of “new women” entered the beaches of Paradise.

Although he initially agreed to a one-on-one with newcomer Sarah Hamrick, a conversation with Kate not long after solidified that he was more interested in her instead.

On Kate’s end, the feeling was mutual — even though she initially hit it off with Jacob Rapini. Though the hearts of Jacob, Sarah, and Shanae were surely sore, it seemed as if Kate and Logan had undeniable chemistry as they decided to give their relationship a shot.

On a recent Bachelor Happy Hour Podcast episode, hosts and former Bachelorettes Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young spoke to Kate about her romance with Logan and how everything came about.

At first, Kate admitted that she didn’t have her sights set on Jacob and was wondering where Michael Allio was. After realizing Michael was out on a date and hitting it off with Danielle, she couldn’t help but notice a “gravitational pull” towards another contestant on the beach.

Kate Galvin says she felt ‘pulled’ to Logan Palmer when entering Bachelor in Paradise

“You know when you kind of come across someone and you kind of feel that instant gravitational pull, you can’t really explain it, it doesn’t really make sense, maybe that’s chemistry, maybe that’s pheromones, who knows,” she said.

“I felt that way towards Logan.”

Kate explained that she believed her opportunity to form a connection with Logan had diminished once Sarah asked him on a date. However, things move fast in Paradise — which she compared to a “jungle.”

On tonight’s new episode of BIP, viewers can expect even more drama as a preview shows Kate accepting a date card invite from newcomer Hayden Markowitz.

Hayden and Kate are seen having a fun time on a ziplining adventure together, while Logan seems worried as he waits for them to return to the villa.

“I thought there was something special here. Why would you want to risk it?” Logan says.

Will Kate forget about her “gravitational pull” toward Logan after spending time with Hayden? Fans can tune in tonight to watch another layer of madness unfold.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays & Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.