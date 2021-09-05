Bachelor in Paradise spoilers: Pieper makes her move on Brendan, Natasha betrayed

Pieper is in Mexico and now Natasha is worried about losing her man. Pic credit: ABC

Bachelor in Paradise is about to get really messy after Pieper James’ arrival to Mexico.

Viewers have long suspected, based on previous spoilers, that Pieper joined the cast so she could explore her connection with Brendan Morais.

The problem is, Brendan was in Mexico first and he’s already started forming a connection with Natasha Parker. But given his dating history, some viewers think that Brendan was just biding his time with Natasha, while waiting for Pieper to get to Paradise.

Pieper James’ arrival on Bachelor in Paradise is definitely stirring the pot

In a new sneak peek shared exclusively by Entertainment Tonight, we get a better look at what is coming up on Monday night and it looks like there will be some serious Bachelor in Paradise drama.

When Pieper and Brendan come face to face, he is excited to see her. And the tension can be felt by other cast members, including Ivan Hall, who said, “I think Brendan’s definitely sweating this moment. Pieper arrives and it looks like Natasha’s gonna rip his head off.”

It seems that Natasha has every right to be upset too. After all, she asked Brendan about the rumors that he was dating Pieper and he played it cool.

Natalie explained, “Two or three weeks ago there was a big rumor going around that Brendan and Pieper were in a relationship. Brendan and I had a conversation about it. He said that it was casual, and I believed him.”

Brendan denied having a romance with Pieper to other members of the BIP cast as well, maintaining the claim that he had met and spent time with Pieper before coming to Mexico but saying that there was no relationship and that things were casual with her.

But Brendan’s interest in Pieper might explain why he turned down Demi’s offer to go to the Boom Boom Room earlier in the season.

Things won’t be getting any better for Natasha either because Pieper makes it clear right from the beginning that she’s got her eyes on Brendan Morais and no one else.

In fact, when it comes time for Pieper to pull out her date card and choose someone that she feels “a spark with,” she calls for Brendan, much to Natasha’s disappointment.

Brendan and Pieper were dating before Bachelor in Paradise

Pieper and Brendan’s connection has long been talked about, thanks to US Weekly, who shared months ago that Pieper and Brendan were dating and that they were very into each other prior to either of them heading to Mexico.

They were first spotted together in New York City in April 2021, which is when rumors started that the pair were dating.

A source told Us Weekly that Brendan and Pieper were taking turns visiting each other, traveling between Boston and New York City.

“They’re keeping their relationship under wraps since they’re trying to make it work long-distance and it’s still new,” the US Weekly insider explained. “They both are super into each other and are getting to know each other and are just having fun going on dates.”

Are Brendan and Pieper together now?

Based on spoilers shared by Reality Steve, it looks like Brendan Morais and Pieper James are still dating, even after Bachelor in Paradise.

In late August, the Bachelor spoiler guru shared a photo of Brendan and Pieper together outside of a Miami hotel.

It looks like things are going well for Pieper and Brendan, and we look forward to watching their romance blossom as things play out this season.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC.