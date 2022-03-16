Bachelor in Paradise: Kendall Long is freezing her eggs with another Bachelor Nation alum — But who?

Kendall Long has made the decision to freeze her eggs with another Bachelor Nation alum. Pic credit: ABC

Kendall Long has been known for her carefree and spirited personality, as she was on Season 22 of The Bachelor with Arie Luyendyk, Jr. While she was eliminated in week 9 on Arie’s season, she attempted to find love in Paradise afterward.

While in the end, Kendall’s relationship with Joe Amabile didn’t end up working out, despite a second chance attempt, Kendall has decided to go another route while waiting for love. She has decided to freeze her eggs.

Kendall hasn’t been the only Bachelor Nation alum to take this route lately. In fact, other women from the show’s franchise have also done the same. While this was Kendall’s first time going to freeze her eggs, she revealed that she’d been there with Becca Kufrin, Natasha Parker, and Jacqueline Trumbull.

Who is Kendall Long going to freeze her eggs with?

She then told Bachelor Nation that Caroline Lunny is “actually going to be her ‘egg freezing buddy’ as they go on this journey together this time.” Kendall went on to state that “she’s excited to have someone go through this process with her and plans to continue to share throughout their experience.”

When asked why Kendall was freezing her eggs, she responded by saying that family is extremely important to her and she is just really excited to be a mom someday once she finds her person. Kendall is super close to her own parents and twin sister and wants that family feel for herself at some point.

Kendall also revealed that she went to the same doctor that the previously mentioned Bachelor Nation alums did for her procedure: Dr. Aimee Eyvazzadeh, aka the Egg Whisperer.

Kendall’s history with Joe Amabile from Bachelor in Paradise

When Kendall went on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, she hit it off with Joe Amabile, also known as Grocery Store Joe. Even though Kendall left the show without Joe, they reconciled and dated for quite a while after.

While the relationship didn’t last, Kendall tried to go back to Paradise for Season 7, knowing Joe would be there, but he ultimately chose Serena Pitt over Kendall.

Serena and Joe are still dating today and seem happier than ever. While Serena co-hosts the Bachelor Nation Happy Hour with Becca Kufrin, Joe has his own podcast with Tia Booth and Natasha Parker called Click Bait with Bachelor Nation.

While Kendall has high hopes of becoming a mom one day after she finds that special person to share life with, she is currently content being a Dog Mom to her doggie Pistachio.

