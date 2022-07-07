Bachelor in Paradise: Jesse Palmer teases chaos and insanity

Jesse Palmer teases craziness for Bachelor in Paradise. Pic credit: ABC

A lot of speculation and spoilers have come out about Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise that just finished filming.

While the season will air in late September, fans are going crazy wondering which of their favorite former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants will show up on the beach in Mexico.

Now, host Jesse Palmer, who will have hosted all three of the Bachelor franchise shows, has come out that the show will be full of chaos, surprises, and insane scenarios and situations.

Jesse Palmer reveals how crazy this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be

During his guest appearance on Us Weekly’s Here for the Right Reasons podcast, Jesse exclaimed, talking about this season of BIP, “It’s insane down here. It’s absolutely crazy. There’s all these people. It is just so much chaos, so much drama. And yes, never before seen things [are] taking place in Paradise.”

Jesse went on to state, “I’ve been watching this show for years, huge fan of it. And we’ve been switching things up. We’ve been changing things up. It’s hard to keep track of it all, to be honest.”

According to fan speculation and Reality Steve spoilers, it has been rumored that at some point during the Paradise season, the couples will be split up and new arrivals will be brought in to test those couples’ relationships. They will see if their bond is strong enough to withstand the new arrivals and what they might bring to the table.

Jesse tells Bachelor Nation fans to get ready

When talking about how many contestants this season will see in and out of the show and on and off of the beach, Jesse has some input for Bachelor Nation fans.

He claimed, “It’s been amazing. It’s like herding cats when you have this many people in this much drama. You need so much SPF and water and you just [have to] be ready. I’m having so much fun.”

Jesse went on to say, “I always wondered as a fan of the show, ‘How paradise-y was Paradise?’ And I can tell you, it is so much fun. It really is paradise. This place is magic.”

While fans know that Wells Adams will be returning as the BIP bartender, some of the alums were hoping to see him as the host. Instead, the franchise wanted to keep Jesse in that position to keep all three shows consistent.

As Reality Steve has kept those fans who just can’t wait for the show to air in the loop on Bachelor in Paradise spoilers over the past few weeks, other Bachelor Nation fans prefer to find out the information as the show airs.

Those fans won’t have to wait too much longer, though, as BIP will return to televisions across America in less than three months.

For the full episode with Jesse Palmer on the Here for the Right Reasons podcast, click here.

Bachelor in Paradise premieres Tuesday, September 27, on ABC.