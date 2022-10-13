Bachelor in Paradise favorite Andrew Spencer is all smiles in knit tank top

Andrew Spencer showed off his signature smile in a cream-colored outfit. Pic credit: @andrewzspencer/Instagram

After a potential new love connection was shown on last night’s Bachelor in Paradise, it’s no wonder Andrew Spencer was smiling so wide in his latest snapshot.

Although it is unclear where his new relationship with contestant Brittany Galvin is headed, the two hit it off toward the end of Tuesday night’s airing and even sealed the deal with a kiss at the end of their chat.

Andrew remains drama-free in the franchise, as he first won over the hearts of Bachelor Nation as a front-runner during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette.

Now gracing the beaches of Paradise, fans have been especially rooting for Andrew to find his match after his initial spark with Teddi Wright died, and she left the show after breaking things off with him.

Although Andrew will likely continue to be on viewers’ screens for the coming episodes of BIP, fans can also see his smiling face on his Instagram page.

His latest snap showed him sitting on a living room chair with his legs crossed, joyously posing for the camera in a cream-colored outfit.

Andrew Spencer poses in a knit top and white pants

His shirt was made of knitted material, giving the top a semi-see-through aspect that he joined with a pair of white pants.

To finish off the light-colored look, he opted for white Nike sneakers and a white beaded bracelet.

Naturally, the BIP contestant went with a few smiling emojis as the accompanying caption for the post.

No matter what it is that has Andrew smiling these days, it seems his life is going well as he continues to light up his followers’ Instagram feeds.

Andrew Spencer shares a kiss with Bachelor in Paradise contestant Brittany Galvin

Although things may not have ended well between Andrew and Teddi earlier in this season of BIP, it seems that things may be starting to heat up between him and Brittany Galvin.

After Brittany’s horrible date with “Pizza Pete” Izzo, she returned to the beach and realized she had eyes for someone else — newly single Andrew.

idk if its just me but i actually LOVE this potential couple#BachelorInParadise #BIP pic.twitter.com/2RYXFfgvof — bach memes (@thebachelwhore) October 12, 2022

The two sat down for a chat, and even though Brittany had previously said that it takes her a while to warm up to the physical aspect of a relationship, she leaned in for a kiss from the former football star.

Do Andrew and Brittany continue to develop their spark throughout the show? Could there potentially still be a relationship between the two? Fans can tune in weekly to watch their possible love connection unfold.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.