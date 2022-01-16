Bachelor in Paradise couple Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt reunite with Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch for date night

Beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt link up with alums Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch in Chicago. Pic credit: @joeamabile1/Instagram

Bachelor in Paradise couples are still going strong!

Season 7 couple Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile recently reunited with fellow BIP alums, Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch.

The two couples had a romantic date night in Chicago.

Bonding over Italian food, the two newly engaged Bachelor Nation couples clearly enjoyed their reunion.

Bachelor in Paradise couples Joe and Serena and Mari and Kenny reunite in Chicago

Still splitting half of their time between Toronto and Chicago, Joe and Serena enjoyed a dinner in Joe’s hometown of The Windy City.

Joining them were beloved Bachelor in Paradise couple and Illinois residents, Mari and Kenny.

Clearly exciting the internet, fellow BIP Season 7 alum, Abigail Heringer took a trip to the comment section and asked if she and Noah can join next time.

Fan account @bachelorettewindmill also contributed their input and added, “Now you’re just missing Thomas and Becca.”

Three couples got engaged on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise

While Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 ended up relatively successful by ending with three engaged couples, there’s sadly speculation that one pair isn’t doing so hot.

Being the first Black couple to get engaged in the summer spin-off, Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian had all of Bachelor Nation rooting for them to go the distance.

While the pair were just spotted celebrating the holidays together, eagle-eyed fans noticed Maurissa deleted pictures containing Riley from her Instagram feed.

Both also took to social media to share disheartening quotes so, while the news hasn’t been officially confirmed, there’s a good chance Maurissa and Riley are no longer together.

As for Joe and Serena, these two have only grown more in love. Since leaving the show, Joe admitted, “I don’t think we’re ever gonna get out of the honeymoon phase.”

Meanwhile, Mari and Kenny have already flown to Puerto Rico to check out future wedding locations.

The former beauty queen recently gushed over her fiance and wrote, “I’ve noticed the change lately Kenny has made about the apartment from saying “my/mine” to “us/ours” and I haven’t even moved in yet and I-.”

Do you think Bachelor in Paradise couple, Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian are over?! Let us know in the comments.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.