Bachelor in Paradise couple Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian rumored to have broken up

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian shared one of the most beloved Bachelor in Paradise love stories in franchise history.

Also being the first Black couple to get engaged in on the summer spin-off, the two quickly became fan-favorites, with Bachelor Nation rooting for them to go the distance.

However, with Maurissa deleting photos of the pair and sharing disheartening quotes on social media, fans can’t help but wonder what is going on with one of their favorite Bachelor Nation couples.

Did Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian break-up?

Fans first noticed things might’ve been rocky with the Bachelor in Paradise couple when Maurissa deleted most of the photos including Riley from her Instagram.

Leaving their spread for People magazine untouched along with one flick snapped from their time on the beach, Maurissa deleted the majority of the lovable content once displayed on her page.

While no official break-up has been confirmed, the 25-year-old dropped more clues at a possible split after posting a quote onto her Instagram story that read, “All that glitters is not gold.”

The Atlanta native also shared an edible arrangement she received from her sister that included a note to remind her that she’s an amazing person.

Leaving clues on Twitter, the Bachelor alum wrote, “Sometimes you just have to see people for who they are, and not the potential they have.”

While Riley has been quiet on the status of the relationship thus far, the New York attorney did agree with a Tweet that expressed, “If it compromises your mental health or happiness, don’t be afraid to walk away.”

The pair got engaged on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise

If the news is true, it is a shock considering the two weren’t too long ago seen celebrating the holidays together.

Meeting on the beaches in Mexico, the pair shared an instant connection and quickly became one of the strongest connections.

Getting engaged on the season finale alongside Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile and Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch, fans were invested to watch Maurissa move from Atlanta to be with Riley in New York.

And while the split has yet to be confirmed, we do hope for the best for the two.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus on ABC.