Bachelor in Paradise alum Joe Amabile has a ‘twin’ on the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Joe Amabile captured America’s heart as Grocery Store Joe during Season 14 of The Bachelorette, with Becca Kufrin as the leading woman.

He then became a fan favorite as he competed for love again on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, where he fell for Kendall Long. Although they left the beach not together, the two reconciled by the finale’s airing and dated for a while after.

After one year of living together, Joe and Kendall called it quits, and Joe decided to try for love one more time on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Despite Kendall’s pleas, Joe chose Serena Pitt over her, and the two left Paradise engaged and are still together today.

There is a Joe Amabile look-alike in the upcoming season of The Bachelorette

Now fans can’t get over Joe’s look-alike in the casting of men for the co-Bachelorette season with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. This will be the first time two Bachelorettes will try to find love side-by-side for the duration of a season.

Grocery Store Joe’s twin’s name is Hayden Markowitz. He is 25-years-old and lives in Tampa, Florida, where he manages vacation homes and condos.

Hayden has his own Instagram account and a Facebook page for his dog, Rambo. Reality Steve highlighted him amongst the other contestants on his Twitter page.

Hayden Markowitz, 25, Tampa, FL. (IG: hmarko1221). Manages vacation homes and condos. Has a FB page for his dog Rambo (IG: rambomarkowitz) pic.twitter.com/0roeThgqzf — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) March 23, 2022

On the @bachelorettewindmill Instagram page, they posted a photo of Hayden and one of Joe with Serena next to each other. The photo was captioned with, “so when is joe gonna come clean to serena and tell her he’s on the next season of #TheBachelorette?”

What did fans have to say about Joe and Hayden looking like twins?

Bachelor Nation fans cannot get over how much Hayden looks like Joe, either. One viewer strictly posted “Doppelganger” as he saw the photos side-by-side.

Another fan seemed upset with the franchise as she wrote, “Proof that they just cast the same type of people over and over again. Eventually, they all look the same.” Some viewers have expressed their disdain for the fact that there is no diversity in body type among the women on the show and no “older” contestants or leads.

Two other Bachelor Nation fans related Kendall Long to the post as jokes. The first burned Kendall in a joke, stating how Kendall crashed Bachelor in Paradise and attempted to win Joe back, as she commented, “Uh oh, here comes Kendall crashing this season.”

The other declared, “If this season doesn’t work out for him, He could meet Kendall (with a heart-face emoji).”

While Hayden and Joe look an awful lot alike to fans, Joe is not cheating on Serena with either Gabby or Rachel. The couple is moving in together next week. Moreover, Bachelor Nation wishes Hayden the best in finding love on the show.

The Bachelorette premieres Monday, July 11th, on ABC.