Bachelor fans are calling Lea Cayanan the new Sydney

If you missed The Bachelor last night, don’t worry, we’ll get you all caught up.

The most important thing you should know is that Joey Graziadei finally sent home Sydney Gordon, so we’re free from that drama.

However, the minute she packed her bags and went home to her cats, her friend Lea Cayanan was waiting in the wings to take her place.

Now, the brunette beauty is being dubbed as the new Sydney due to her behavior in the latest episode.

The once sweet and soft-spoken Lea wasn’t too happy to see Maria return to the mansion with a coveted red rose in hand, signaling she was safe from elimination.

She was even more annoyed to find out that her BFF Sydney was gone, and that the other women didn’t seem to care one way or the other.

That’s when we saw a different side of Miss Lea.

Lea Cayanan goes from sweet to sour in one episode

After Sydney got the boot, a spot opened for the Season 28 villain, and Lea was ready to step into the role.

First, she called out Madina for being nice to Maria when she returned to the mansion.

Then, in her confessional, the 23-year-old took aim at Maria, who was already in tears after finding out that her name was still being dragged through the mud, thanks to Lea.

Furthermore, she took things further and chatted with Joey about his decision to keep Maria.

The shady behavior is quite a turn from the girl who shed tears at the thought of stealing someone else’s date with Joey in Episode 1.

The Bachelor fans think Lea is the new Sydney

After the scene played out, Bachelor viewers were furious and slammed Lea on X (formerly Twitter).

“Sydney and Lea on The Bachelor are just nasty pieces of work. Just nasty work. They should be proud of themselves. Pathetic,” wrote one commenter.

“Now that Sydney is gone, Lea has turned into the villain. You shouldn’t throw away the ‘Steal a Date’ Card in the fire in the first place,” added someone else.

One viewer stated, “Sydney gets the boot and now Lea thinks she needs to pick up the torch to create unnecessary drama?? Wow, she’s dumb!”

Pic credit: @izzy68/@JesseHerrera5/@iDemops/@NinaHearts00/X

“Lea obviously has no self awareness that she’s picked up the Great Mantle of Toxicity from Sydney,” said someone else.

lea becoming the new villain now that sydney is gone #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/xqD3UgkewQ — michelle (@mmichellelo) February 13, 2024

Meanwhile, the drama continues tonight with another episode, and based on the teaser, the Maria takedown is far from over.

The Bachelor airs on Mondays at 8/7c on ABC, with a special Tuesday episode on February 13 at 8/7c.